Insights On The Architectural LED Products Global Market To 2027 - Featuring Cree, Eaton Corporation & Epistar Among Others

DUBLIN, Dec. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Architectural LED Products - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher brings years of research experience to the 9th edition of this report. The 297-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Global Architectural LED Products Market to Reach $22.2 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Architectural LED Products estimated at US$7.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$22.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 16.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Wall Washing, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 16.1% CAGR and reach US$8.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the In Ground segment is readjusted to a revised 17% CAGR for the next 7-year period. The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 21% CAGRThe Architectural LED Products market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 20.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.6% and 14.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.8% CAGR. Cove Lighting Segment to Record 16.6% CAGRIn the global Cove Lighting segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 15.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$4.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.4 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 18.4% CAGR through the analysis period. Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Cree, Inc.

Eaton Corporation PLC

Epistar Corporation

Galaxia Electronics Corporation

GE Lighting

Osram Licht AG

Philips Lumileds Lighting Company

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Toshiba Lighting & Technology Corporation

Verbatim GmbH

Key Topics Covered:

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Architectural LED Products Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 57

