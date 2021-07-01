Insights On The Applicant Tracking System Global Market To 2026 - By Deployment, Organization Size, Component, End-user And Region

DUBLIN, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Applicant Tracking System Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global applicant tracking system market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. An applicant tracking system (ATS) is a talent management software that organizes and monitors job openings, resumes, candidates and clients for an organization. The information in the database of the software streamlines the hiring process by conducting preliminary analysis and filtering qualified and deserving candidates for a job. Managers can also schedule interviews and send rejection letters through the ATS and can digitally handle the necessary paperwork. It aims to reduce the workload of recruiters and provide a central repository for candidate data. Also, ATS aids in minimizing the time spent on administrative tasks, providing faster resume screening, and facilitating collaborative recruitment, thus enhancing the overall experience of the candidate.The increasing penetration rate of cloud-based platforms, along with the adoption of mobile-based recruitment systems, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Organizations are rapidly adopting software-as-a-service (SaaS) for automating the recruitment and hiring procedures. It improves staffing efficiencies and productivity and thereby, managing the hiring process of suitable candidates. The ATS also enables businesses to adopt strategic methods for their brand promotions and attract qualified job seekers. Additionally, the integration of organizations with artificial intelligence (AI) is driving the market growth. The software uses optical trackers to monitor applicants and provide accurate results while identifying the market trends and patterns through transactional activities and analytical inputs. Moreover, factors such as the growing need to replace traditional hiring methods to reduce time-wastage and costs and improve the quality of hiring decisions, are projected to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global applicant tracking system market to grow at a CAGR of around 8% during 2021-2026.

Competitive Landscape:The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being ApplicantStack, ATS Ondemand, Clearcompany, Greenhouse Software, IBM, iCIMS, JazzHR, Jobvite, Oracle, SAP SE, SilkRoad Technology, SmartRecruiters, Tribepad, Ultimate Software, Zoho, etc. Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global applicant tracking system market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global applicant tracking system industry?

What are the key regional markets in the global applicant tracking system industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the deployment?

What is the breakup of the market based on the organization size?

What is the breakup of the market based on the component?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?

What is the structure of the global applicant tracking system market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the market?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Applicant Tracking System Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Deployment6.1 On-premises6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Cloud6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Organization Size7.1 Small and Medium-sized Enterprises7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Large Enterprises7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Component8.1 Software8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Services8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast 9 Market Breakup by End-User9.1 BFSI9.1.1 Market Trends9.1.2 Market Forecast9.2 IT and Telecommunications9.2.1 Market Trends9.2.2 Market Forecast9.3 Government and Public Sector9.3.1 Market Trends9.3.2 Market Forecast9.4 Retail9.4.1 Market Trends9.4.2 Market Forecast9.5 Manufacturing9.5.1 Market Trends9.5.2 Market Forecast9.6 Healthcare and Life Sciences9.6.1 Market Trends9.6.2 Market Forecast9.7 Others9.7.1 Market Trends9.7.2 Market Forecast 10 Market Breakup by Region10.1 North America10.1.1 United States10.1.1.1 Market Trends10.1.1.2 Market Forecast10.1.2 Canada10.1.2.1 Market Trends10.1.2.2 Market Forecast10.2 Europe10.2.1 Germany10.2.1.1 Market Trends10.2.1.2 Market Forecast10.2.2 France10.2.2.1 Market Trends10.2.2.2 Market Forecast10.2.3 United Kingdom10.2.3.1 Market Trends10.2.3.2 Market Forecast10.2.4 Italy10.2.4.1 Market Trends10.2.4.2 Market Forecast10.2.5 Spain10.2.5.1 Market Trends10.2.5.2 Market Forecast10.2.6 Russia10.2.6.1 Market Trends10.2.6.2 Market Forecast10.2.7 Others10.2.7.1 Market Trends10.2.7.2 Market Forecast10.3 Asia-Pacific10.3.1 China10.3.1.1 Market Trends10.3.1.2 Market Forecast10.3.2 Japan10.3.2.1 Market Trends10.3.2.2 Market Forecast10.3.3 India10.3.3.1 Market Trends10.3.3.2 Market Forecast10.3.4 South Korea10.3.4.1 Market Trends10.3.4.2 Market Forecast10.3.5 Australia10.3.5.1 Market Trends10.3.5.2 Market Forecast10.3.6 Indonesia10.3.6.1 Market Trends10.3.6.2 Market Forecast10.3.7 Others10.3.7.1 Market Trends10.3.7.2 Market Forecast10.4 Latin America10.4.1 Brazil10.4.1.1 Market Trends10.4.1.2 Market Forecast10.4.2 Mexico10.4.2.1 Market Trends10.4.2.2 Market Forecast10.4.3 Argentina10.4.3.1 Market Trends10.4.3.2 Market Forecast10.4.4 Columbia10.4.4.1 Market Trends10.4.4.2 Market Forecast10.4.5 Chile10.4.5.1 Market Trends10.4.5.2 Market Forecast10.4.6 Peru10.4.6.1 Market Trends10.4.6.2 Market Forecast10.4.7 Others10.4.7.1 Market Trends10.4.7.2 Market Forecast10.5 Middle East and Africa10.5.1 Turkey10.5.1.1 Market Trends10.5.1.2 Market Forecast10.5.2 Saudi Arabia10.5.2.1 Market Trends10.5.2.2 Market Forecast10.5.3 Iran10.5.3.1 Market Trends10.5.3.2 Market Forecast10.5.4 United Arab Emirates10.5.4.1 Market Trends10.5.4.2 Market Forecast10.5.5 Others10.5.5.1 Market Trends10.5.5.2 Market Forecast 11 SWOT Analysis

12 Value Chain Analysis 13 Porter's Five Forces Analysis 14 Competitive Landscape14.1 Market Structure14.2 Key Players14.3 Profiles of Key Players14.3.1 ApplicantStack14.3.1.1 Company Overview14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.2 ATS Ondemand14.3.2.1 Company Overview14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio14.3.3 Clearcompany14.3.3.1 Company Overview14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio14.3.4 Greenhouse Software14.3.4.1 Company Overview14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio14.3.5 IBM14.3.5.1 Company Overview14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio14.3.5.3 Financials14.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis14.3.6 iCIMS14.3.6.1 Company Overview14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio14.3.7 JazzHR14.3.7.1 Company Overview14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio14.3.8 Jobvite14.3.8.1 Company Overview14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio14.3.9 Oracle14.3.9.1 Company Overview14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio14.3.9.3 Financials14.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis 14.3.10 SAP SE14.3.10.1 Company Overview14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.11 SilkRoad Technology14.3.11.1 Company Overview14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.12 SmartRecruiters14.3.12.1 Company Overview14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.13 Tribepad14.3.13.1 Company Overview14.3.13.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.14 Ultimate Software14.3.14.1 Company Overview14.3.14.2 Product Portfolio14.3.14.3 SWOT Analysis 14.3.15 Zoho14.3.15.1 Company Overview14.3.15.2 Product Portfolio

