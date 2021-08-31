Insights On The Antistatic Agents Global Market To 2026 - Featuring BASF, Blend Colours & Clariant Among Others

DUBLIN, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Antistatic Agents Market Research Report by Product, by form, by Polymer Type, by End User, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

The Global Antistatic Agents Market size was estimated at USD 501.04 Million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 536.30 Million in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 7.37% to reach USD 767.93 Million by 2026. Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period. FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Antistatic Agents Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape. Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits. Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Antistatic Agents Market, including Adeka Europe GmbH, Arkema, BASF SE, Blend Colours, Clariant, Corbion N.V., Croda International Plc., Dowdupont, Emery Oleochemicals, Evonik Industries AG, Fine Organics, Foster Corporation, Ilshinwells, KAO Group, Kenrich Petrochemicals Inc., Lamberti S.P.A., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, New Japan Chemical Co., Ltd., Nouryon, Palsgaard, Polyone Corporation, Riken Vitamin Co., Ltd., Solvay S.A., and Tosaf Compounds Ltd. The report provides insights on the following pointers:1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments The report answers questions such as:1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Antistatic Agents Market?2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Antistatic Agents Market during the forecast period?3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Antistatic Agents Market?4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Antistatic Agents Market?5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Antistatic Agents Market?6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Antistatic Agents Market?7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Antistatic Agents Market? Key Topics Covered: 1. Preface

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview4.1. Introduction4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19 5. Market Insights5.1. Market Dynamics5.1.1. Drivers5.1.1.1. Rise in urbanization and disposable income increases demand for packaging from electronics and consumer goods5.1.1.2. Demand for antistatic agents from automotive sector5.1.1.3. Growing demand from plastic manufacturing sector5.1.2. Restraints5.1.2.1. Management of packaging and electronic waste5.1.2.2. Fluctuating cost of raw material5.1.3. Opportunities5.1.3.1. Research and developments to increase the application in pharmaceutical sector5.1.3.2. Several innovations in increasing the use of antistatic agents to alleviate sparks and enhance safety5.1.4. Challenges5.1.4.1. Availability of alternatives for antistatic agents5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers5.2.5. Industry Rivalry 6. Antistatic Agents Market, by Product6.1. Introduction6.2. Diethanolamides6.3. Ethoxylated Fatty Acid Amines6.4. Glycerol Monostearate 7. Antistatic Agents Market, by Category7.1. Introduction7.2. External Antistatic Agents7.3. Internal Antistatic Agents7.3.1. Anionic Antistatic Agents7.3.2. Cationic Antistatic Agents7.3.3. Nonionic Antistatic Agents 8. Antistatic Agents Market, by form8.1. Introduction8.2. Liquid8.3. Microbeads8.4. Pellets8.5. Powder 9. Antistatic Agents Market, by Polymer Type9.1. Introduction9.2. Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)9.3. Polyethylene (PE)9.4. Polypropylene (PP)9.5. Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) 10. Antistatic Agents Market, by End User10.1. Introduction10.2. Automotive10.3. Electronics10.4. Packaging10.5. Textiles 11. Americas Antistatic Agents Market11.1. Introduction11.2. Argentina11.3. Brazil11.4. Canada11.5. Mexico11.6. United States 12. Asia-Pacific Antistatic Agents Market12.1. Introduction12.2. Australia12.3. China12.4. India12.5. Indonesia12.6. Japan12.7. Malaysia12.8. Philippines12.9. Singapore12.10. South Korea12.11. Thailand 13. Europe, Middle East & Africa Antistatic Agents Market13.1. Introduction13.2. France13.3. Germany13.4. Italy13.5. Netherlands13.6. Qatar13.7. Russia13.8. Saudi Arabia13.9. South Africa13.10. Spain13.11. United Arab Emirates13.12. United Kingdom 14. Competitive Landscape14.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix14.1.1. Quadrants14.1.2. Business Strategy14.1.3. Product Satisfaction14.2. Market Ranking Analysis14.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player14.4. Competitive Scenario14.4.1. Merger & Acquisition14.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership14.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement14.4.4. Investment & Funding14.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion 15. Company Usability Profiles15.1. Adeka Europe GmbH15.2. Arkema15.3. BASF SE15.4. Blend Colours15.5. Clariant15.6. Corbion N.V.15.7. Croda International Plc.15.8. Dowdupont15.9. Emery Oleochemicals15.10. Evonik Industries AG15.11. Fine Organics15.12. Foster Corporation15.13. Ilshinwells15.14. KAO Group15.15. Kenrich Petrochemicals Inc.15.16. Lamberti S.P.A.15.17. Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation15.18. New Japan Chemical Co., Ltd.15.19. Nouryon15.20. Palsgaard15.21. Polyone Corporation15.22. Riken Vitamin Co., Ltd.15.23. Solvay S.A.15.24. Tosaf Compounds Ltd. 16. Appendix

