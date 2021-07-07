Insights On The Antimony Global Market To 2026 - By Product Type, Application, End-use Industry And Region

DUBLIN, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Antimony Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global antimony market reached a value of US$ 1.92 Billion in 2020. Antimony refers to a lustrous grey chemical element that exists in both metallic and non-metallic forms. The metallic form is hard, brittle and bright silvery-bluish in color, whereas the non-metallic form is available in the form of greyish powder. It is extracted from ores, such as stibnite and valentinite, and is considered to be a stable element in dry air and static to alkalis and acids. Antimony is also a poor conductor of heat and electricity, owing to which it is commonly used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices, including infrared detectors and diodes, batteries, low friction metals, flame-proofing materials, ceramic enamels and paints.The global market for antimony is being primarily driven by the increasing demand for antimony trioxide (ATO) for manufacturing flame retardants and plastic additives. ATO is an inorganic element that is widely used with halogenated compounds to create a synergistic effect with flame retardant properties. Rising product adoption for the production of lead-acid batteries, solders, pipes, castings and bearings for transistors, which form a crucial part of various consumer electronics, such as computers, calculators, portable stereos and gaming devices, is also providing a boost to the market growth.

Additionally, the rising demand for antimony-based fiberglass composites with chemical and heat-resistant properties is also creating a positive impact on the market growth. Other factors, including rapid industrialization and increasing demand for polyethylene terephthalate (PET) packaging that is manufactured using antimony as a key ingredient, are projected to drive the market in the upcoming years. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global antimony market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.

Competitive Landscape:The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group, BASF SE, Campine, Huachang Antimony Industry, Hunan Chenzhou Mining Group Co. Ltd., Korea Zinc Co. Ltd, Lambert Metals International, Mandalay Resources Ltd, Nihon Seiko Co., Ltd., NYACOL Nano Technologies, Inc., Recylex, Suzuhiro Chemical, Tri-Star Resources, United States Antimony, Village Main Reef Ltd., Yunnan Muli Antimony Industry Co. Ltd., etc. Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global antimony market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global antimony market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-use industry?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global antimony market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Antimony Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Product Type6.1 Antimony Trioxide6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Antimony Pentoxide6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast6.3 Alloys6.3.1 Market Trends6.3.2 Market Forecast6.4 Metal Ingots6.4.1 Market Trends6.4.2 Market Forecast6.5 Others6.5.1 Market Trends6.5.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Application7.1 Flame Retardants7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Lead-Acid Batteries 7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast7.3 Plastic Additives7.3.1 Market Trends7.3.2 Major Types 7.3.2.1 Stabilizers7.3.2.2 Catalysts7.3.3 Market Forecast 7.4 Glass and Ceramics7.4.1 Market Trends7.4.2 Market Forecast7.5 Others 7.5.1 Market Trends7.5.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by End Use Industry8.1 Chemical8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Automotive8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast8.3 Electrical and Electronics8.3.1 Market Trends8.3.2 Market Forecast8.4 Others8.4.1 Market Trends8.4.2 Market Forecast 9 Market Breakup by Region9.1 North America9.1.1 United States9.1.1.1 Market Trends9.1.1.2 Market Forecast9.1.2 Canada9.1.2.1 Market Trends9.1.2.2 Market Forecast9.2 Asia Pacific9.2.1 China9.2.1.1 Market Trends9.2.1.2 Market Forecast9.2.2 Japan9.2.2.1 Market Trends9.2.2.2 Market Forecast9.2.3 India9.2.3.1 Market Trends9.2.3.2 Market Forecast9.2.4 South Korea9.2.4.1 Market Trends9.2.4.2 Market Forecast9.2.5 Australia9.2.5.1 Market Trends9.2.5.2 Market Forecast9.2.6 Indonesia9.2.6.1 Market Trends9.2.6.2 Market Forecast9.2.7 Others9.2.7.1 Market Trends9.2.7.2 Market Forecast9.3 Europe9.3.1 Germany9.3.1.1 Market Trends9.3.1.2 Market Forecast9.3.2 France9.3.2.1 Market Trends9.3.2.2 Market Forecast9.3.3 United Kingdom9.3.3.1 Market Trends9.3.3.2 Market Forecast9.3.4 Italy9.3.4.1 Market Trends9.3.4.2 Market Forecast9.3.5 Spain9.3.5.1 Market Trends9.3.5.2 Market Forecast9.3.6 Russia9.3.6.1 Market Trends9.3.6.2 Market Forecast9.3.7 Others9.3.7.1 Market Trends9.3.7.2 Market Forecast9.4 Latin America9.4.1 Brazil9.4.1.1 Market Trends9.4.1.2 Market Forecast9.4.2 Mexico9.4.2.1 Market Trends9.4.2.2 Market Forecast9.4.3 Others9.4.3.1 Market Trends9.4.3.2 Market Forecast9.5 Middle East and Africa9.5.1 Market Trends9.5.2 Market Breakup by Country9.5.3 Market Forecast 10 SWOT Analysis 11 Value Chain Analysis 12 Porters Five Forces Analysis 13 Price Indicators 14 Competitive Landscape14.1 Market Structure14.2 Key Players14.3 Profiles of Key Players14.3.1 AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group14.3.1.1 Company Overview14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.2 BASF SE14.3.2.1 Company Overview14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio14.3.3 Campine14.3.3.1 Company Overview14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.4 Huachang Antimony Industry14.3.4.1 Company Overview14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.5 Hunan Chenzhou Mining Group Co. Ltd.14.3.5.1 Company Overview14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.6 Korea Zinc Co. Ltd.14.3.6.1 Company Overview14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.7 Lambert Metals International14.3.7.1 Company Overview14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.8 Mandalay Resources Ltd.14.3.8.1 Company Overview14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio14.3.9 Nihon Seiko Co. Ltd.14.3.9.1 Company Overview14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.10 NYACOL Nano Technologies Inc.14.3.10.1 Company Overview14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.11 Recylex14.3.11.1 Company Overview14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.12 Suzuhiro Chemical14.3.12.1 Company Overview14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.13 Tri-Star Resources14.3.13.1 Company Overview14.3.13.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.14 United States Antimony14.3.14.1 Company Overview14.3.14.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.15 Village Main Reef Ltd14.3.15.1 Company Overview14.3.15.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.16 Yunnan Muli Antimony Industry Co. Ltd.14.3.16.1 Company Overview14.3.16.2 Product Portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ez21mk

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-antimony-global-market-to-2026---by-product-type-application-end-use-industry-and-region-301327169.html

SOURCE Research and Markets