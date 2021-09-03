Insights On The Amino Acid Global Market To 2026 - Featuring Cargill, Evonik Industries And IRIS Biotech Among Others

DUBLIN, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Amino Acid Market Research Report by Product Type, by Source, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Amino Acid Market size was estimated at USD 28.57 Billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 30.20 Billion in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 6.03% to reach USD 40.60 Billion by 2026. Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period. FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Amino Acid Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape. Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits. Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Amino Acid Market, including Ajinomoto Group, Amino GmbH, AnaSpec, ANGUS Chemical Company, Archer Daniels Midland Company, BHI Biohealth International Gmbh, Biaffin, Cargill Inc., ChemPep Inc., CI Europe Gmbh, Evonik Industries AG, Fufeng Group Company Ltd., GL Biochem Ltd, Hansa Vital Gmbh, IRIS Biotech, Kyowa Hakko Bio Company Ltd., Ningxia Eppen Biotech Co., Ltd, Novus International Inc., PepTech Corp., Royal DSM, RSP amino acids, Shanxi Jinye Group Co., Ltd., Sunitomo Chemical Company Ltd., and Suntran Industrial Group Ltd. The report provides insights on the following pointers:1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments The report answers questions such as:1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Amino Acid Market?2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Amino Acid Market during the forecast period?3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Amino Acid Market?4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Amino Acid Market?5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Amino Acid Market?6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Amino Acid Market?7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Amino Acid Market? Key Topics Covered: 1. Preface

2. Research Methodology 3. Executive Summary 4. Market Overview4.1. Introduction4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19 5. Market Insights5.1. Market Dynamics5.1.1. Drivers5.1.1.1. Increasing consumer awareness for organic and natural products5.1.1.2. Demand for dietary supplements from the healthcare sector5.1.1.3. Growing standardization of meat products to reduce disease outbreaks5.1.2. Restraints5.1.2.1. Dearth in technology for production and high investment5.1.2.2. Strict regulatory approval5.1.3. Opportunities5.1.3.1. Introduction and development of innovative products from current raw materials coupled with government and environmentalist initiatives5.1.3.2. Demand for nutritional supplements for monogastric animals5.1.4. Challenges5.1.4.1. Numerous alternatives for protein sources5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers5.2.5. Industry Rivalry 6. Amino Acid Market, by Product Type6.1. Introduction6.2. Creatine6.3. Glutamine6.4. L-glutamate6.5. Lysine6.6. Methionine6.7. Proline6.8. Serine6.9. Threonine6.10. Tryptophan6.11. Valine 7. Amino Acid Market, by Application7.1. Introduction7.2. Animal Feed7.2.1. Cattle7.2.2. Poultry7.2.3. Swine7.3. Food & Dietary Supplement7.4. Pharmaceuticals 8. Amino Acid Market, by Source8.1. Introduction8.2. Animal Based8.3. Plant Based8.4. Synthetic 9. Americas Amino Acid Market9.1. Introduction9.2. Argentina9.3. Brazil9.4. Canada9.5. Mexico9.6. United States 10. Asia-Pacific Amino Acid Market10.1. Introduction10.2. Australia10.3. China10.4. India10.5. Indonesia10.6. Japan10.7. Malaysia10.8. Philippines10.9. Singapore10.10. South Korea10.11. Thailand 11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Amino Acid Market11.1. Introduction11.2. France11.3. Germany11.4. Italy11.5. Netherlands11.6. Qatar11.7. Russia11.8. Saudi Arabia11.9. South Africa11.10. Spain11.11. United Arab Emirates11.12. United Kingdom 12. Competitive Landscape12.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix12.1.1. Quadrants12.1.2. Business Strategy12.1.3. Product Satisfaction12.2. Market Ranking Analysis12.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player12.4. Competitive Scenario12.4.1. Merger & Acquisition12.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership12.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement12.4.4. Investment & Funding12.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion 13. Company Usability Profiles13.1. Ajinomoto Group13.2. Amino GmbH13.3. AnaSpec13.4. ANGUS Chemical Company13.5. Archer Daniels Midland Company13.6. BHI Biohealth International Gmbh13.7. Biaffin13.8. Cargill Inc.13.9. ChemPep Inc.13.10. CI Europe Gmbh13.11. Evonik Industries AG13.12. Fufeng Group Company Ltd.13.13. GL Biochem Ltd13.14. Hansa Vital Gmbh13.15. IRIS Biotech13.16. Kyowa Hakko Bio Company Ltd.13.17. Ningxia Eppen Biotech Co., Ltd13.18. Novus International Inc.13.19. PepTech Corp.13.20. Royal DSM13.21. RSP amino acids13.22. Shanxi Jinye Group Co., Ltd.13.23. Sunitomo Chemical Company Ltd.13.24. Suntran Industrial Group Ltd. 14. AppendixFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1dhpkn

