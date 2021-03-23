Insights On The Allergy Immunotherapies Global Market To 2026 - By Treatment Type, Allergy Type, Distribution Channel And Region

DUBLIN, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Allergy Immunotherapies Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global allergy immunotherapies market reached a value of US$ 2.3 Billion in 2020. Allergy immunotherapy, also known as desensitization or hypo-sensitization, is a preventive medical treatment for allergic reactions to allergens including various foods, drugs, bee venom, grass pollens and house dust mites. It alters the immune system's response by gradually increasing the doses of the allergen. Before the treatment begins, an allergist and patient analyze triggering factors for allergy symptoms, which may involve skin and blood tests to confirm the allergens. Allergy immunotherapy helps in reducing inflammation, offering long-term impact, increasing immunological tolerance, changing the course of the disease and improving the quality of the patient's life.In recent years, there has been a rise in the prevalence of allergies around the world on account of various environmental and lifestyle factors that influence the functioning of the immune system. With the growing awareness of allergy immunotherapies, elevating income levels and increasing healthcare expenditure, the demand for sophisticated and long-term treatment options is increasing, which in turn is stimulating the growth of the market. It is further supported by the rising clinical research and development budget owing to several initiatives undertaken by both governmental and non-governmental organizations around the world. Further, with the latest drug development technologies, pharmaceutical firms have created more efficient immunotherapies for treating an array of allergies successfully. This, coupled with advancements in the field of allergy diagnostics, is catalyzing the global allergy immunotherapies market growth. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global allergy immunotherapies market to reach a value of US$ 4.10 Billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.50% during 2021-2026.

Competitive Landscape:The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being ALK-Abello A/S, Allergy Therapeutics, Stallergenes Greer, HAL Allergy Group, DBV Technologies, Merck Group, Aimmune Therapeutics, Circassia Pharmaceuticals, Anergis SA, Biomay AG, etc.

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology2.1 Objectives of the Study2.2 Stakeholders2.3 Data Sources2.3.1 Primary Sources2.3.2 Secondary Sources2.4 Market Estimation2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach2.4.2 Top-Down Approach2.5 Forecasting Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Allergy Immunotherapies Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Breakup by Treatment Type5.5 Market Breakup by Allergy Type5.6 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel5.7 Market Breakup by Region5.8 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Treatment Type6.1 Subcutaneous Immunotherapy (SCIT)6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Sublingual Immunotherapy (SLIT)6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Allergy Type7.1 Allergic Rhinitis7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Asthma7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast7.3 Food Allergy7.3.1 Market Trends7.3.2 Market Forecast7.4 Venom Allergy7.4.1 Market Trends7.4.2 Market Forecast7.5 Others7.5.1 Market Trends7.5.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel8.1 Hospital Pharmacy8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Retail Pharmacy8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast8.3 Online Pharmacy8.3.1 Market Trends8.3.2 Market Forecast 9 Market Breakup by Region9.1 Europe9.1.1 Market Trends9.1.2 Market Forecast9.2 North America9.2.1 Market Trends9.2.2 Market Forecast9.3 Asia Pacific9.3.1 Market Trends9.3.2 Market Forecast9.4 Middle East and Africa9.4.1 Market Trends9.4.2 Market Forecast9.5 Latin America9.5.1 Market Trends9.5.2 Market Forecast 10 SWOT Analysis10.1 Overview10.2 Strengths10.3 Weaknesses10.4 Opportunities10.5 Threats 11 Value Chain Analysis 12 Porters Five Forces Analysis12.1 Overview12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers12.4 Degree of Competition12.5 Threat of New Entrants12.6 Threat of Substitutes 13 Price Analysis13.1 Price Indicators13.2 Price Structure13.3 Margin Analysis 14 Competitive Landscape14.1 Market Structure14.2 Key Players14.3 Profiles of Key Players14.3.1 ALK-Abello A/S14.3.2 Allergy Therapeutics14.3.3 Stallergenes Greer14.3.4 HAL Allergy Group14.3.5 DBV Technologies14.3.6 Merck Group14.3.7 Aimmune Therapeutics14.3.8 Circassia Pharmaceuticals14.3.9 Anergis SA 14.3.10 Biomay AGFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4ol98g

