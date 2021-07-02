Insights On The All-terrain Vehicle Global Market To 2026 - Increasing Consumer Preference For Off-road Recreational Activities And Adventure Sports Is Driving Growth

DUBLIN, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "All-terrain Vehicle Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global all-terrain vehicle market is expected to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during (2021-2026). An all-terrain vehicle (ATV) refers to a motorized single-seated tri or quadricycle bike and buggy that is designed for off-road travel and activities. The vehicle consists of handlebars and low-pressure tires that have deep-threaded structures, which assist in driving over muddy, rocky, wetlands and dune topologies. In comparison to other utility vehicles (UTVs), ATVs offer excellent off-road capabilities and can carry heavy equipment over long distances and narrow access points. They can also be customized for high-performance riding, owing to which they find extensive applications across various industries, including sports, entertainment, agriculture, military and defence.Increasing consumer preference for off-road recreational activities and adventure sports is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. With the advancements in automotive infotainment systems, vendors are offering ATVs with GPS tracking and Bluetooth connectivity systems, thereby enhancing the overall driving experience. Furthermore, widespread product adoption by the agriculture industry is also providing a boost to the market growth. ATVs are widely utilized for conducting farm-related activities, such as field ploughing, weed control, animal handling and transportation of materials. Additionally, various technological advancements, including the development of electric quad bikes and the installation of improved steering systems, hydraulic pump connections, joystick controls and graphic displays in ATVs, are also contributing to the market growth. Other factors creating a positive impact on the market include a significant increase in the tourism industry, rapid urbanization and rising expenditure capacities of the consumers.

Competitive Landscape:The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Arctic Cat Inc., Bombardier Recreational Products (BRP), CECTEK, CFMOTO US, Deere & Company (John Deere), HiSun Motors, Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Kawasaki Heavy Industries, KYMCO, Linhai, Polaris Industries Inc., Suzuki Motor Corporation, Taiwan Golden Bee, Yamaha Motor Corporation, etc. Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global all-terrain vehicle market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global all-terrain vehicle market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the engine type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the number of wheels?

What is the breakup of the market based on the drive type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the fuel type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the seating capacity?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global all-terrain vehicle market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global All-terrain Vehicle Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Type6.1 Utility ATV6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Sport ATV6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast6.3 Recreational ATV6.3.1 Market Trends6.3.2 Market Forecast6.4 Others6.4.1 Market Trends6.4.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Application7.1 Sports7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Entertainment7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast7.3 Agriculture7.3.1 Market Trends7.3.2 Market Forecast7.4 Military & Defence7.4.1 Market Trends7.4.2 Market Forecast7.5 Others7.5.1 Market Trends7.5.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Engine Type8.1 Below 400 cc8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 400 - 800 cc8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast8.3 Above 800 cc8.3.1 Market Trends8.3.2 Market Forecast 9 Market Breakup by No. of Wheels9.1 Three Wheels9.1.1 Market Trends9.1.2 Market Forecast9.2 Four Wheels9.2.1 Market Trends9.2.2 Market Forecast9.3 >Four Wheels9.3.1 Market Trends9.3.2 Major Types 10 Market Breakup by Drive Type10.1 2WD10.1.1 Market Trends10.1.2 Market Forecast10.2 4WD10.2.1 Market Trends10.2.2 Market Forecast10.3 AWD10.3.1 Market Trends10.3.2 Major Types 11 Market Breakup by Fuel Type11.1 Electric ATV11.1.1 Market Trends11.1.2 Market Forecast11.2 Gasoline ATV11.2.1 Market Trends11.2.2 Market Forecast 12 Market Breakup by Seating Capacity12.1 One Seat12.1.1 Market Trends12.1.2 Market Forecast12.2 Two or More Seats12.2.1 Market Trends12.2.2 Market Forecast 13 Market Breakup by Region 14 SWOT Analysis 15 Value Chain Analysis 16 Porters Five Forces Analysis 17 Competitive Landscape17.1 Market Structure17.2 Key Players17.3 Profiles of Key Players17.3.1 Polaris Industries Inc.17.3.1.1 Company Overview17.3.1.2 Product Portfolio17.3.1.3 Financials17.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis17.3.2 Honda Motor Co. Ltd.17.3.2.1 Company Overview17.3.2.2 Product Portfolio17.3.2.3 Financials17.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis17.3.3 Kawasaki Heavy Industries17.3.3.1 Company Overview17.3.3.2 Product Portfolio17.3.3.3 Financials17.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis17.3.4 Yamaha Motor Corporation17.3.4.1 Company Overview17.3.4.2 Product Portfolio17.3.4.3 Financials17.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis17.3.5 Suzuki Motor Corporation17.3.5.1 Company Overview17.3.5.2 Product Portfolio17.3.5.3 Financials17.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis17.3.6 KYMCO17.3.6.1 Company Overview17.3.6.2 Product Portfolio17.3.7 Deere & Company (John Deere)17.3.7.1 Company Overview17.3.7.2 Product Portfolio17.3.7.3 Financials17.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis17.3.8 Arctic Cat Inc.17.3.8.1 Company Overview17.3.8.2 Product Portfolio17.3.9 Bombardier Recreational Products (BRP)17.3.9.1 Company Overview17.3.9.2 Product Portfolio 17.3.10 CFMOTO17.3.10.1 Company Overview17.3.10.2 Product Portfolio17.3.10.3 Financials 17.3.11 CECTEK17.3.11.1 Company Overview17.3.11.2 Product Portfolio 17.3.12 HiSun Motors17.3.12.1 Company Overview17.3.12.2 Product Portfolio 17.3.13 Linhai17.3.13.1 Company Overview17.3.13.2 Product Portfolio17.3.13.3 Financials 17.3.14 Taiwan Golden Bee17.3.14.1 Company Overview17.3.14.2 Product Portfolio

