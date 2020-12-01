Insights On The Airway Clearance System North American Market To 2025 - Industry Analysis And Forecast

DUBLIN, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Airway Clearance System Market, by Type,, by Application, by End Use, by Country, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2019 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America Airway Clearance System Market is expected to witness market growth of 4% CAGR during the forecast period (2019-2025).As part of their normal airway clearing routine, many people with cystic fibrosis (CF), bronchiectasis (BE) and other respiratory disorders use high-frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) vests. High-frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) is an airway clearing technique that uses a modified vest to administer external chest wall oscillations to the torso. These vests create vibrations at varying frequencies and intensities to help release and thin mucus and remove it from the walls of the airway in order to cough it up.It is important to consider the complexities of chronic lung disease such as bronchiectasis in order to determine the appropriate treatment strategy for your particular symptoms. Bronchiectasis is a permanent lung disease that can damage the airways and impair the capacity to clear mucus, from shortness of breath to a chronic cough that produces mucus. Clearing mucus from the lungs using a combination of medicine and airway clearing procedures will enhance symptoms for patients living with bronchiectasis and reduce risks of impaired airway clearing.Improvement in healthcare policies in different countries, such as the U.S., has increased the affordability for various medical and treatment facilities, which in effect has improved people's life expectancy. The burgeoning aging population is expected to boost the number of people diagnosed with asthma and COPD. The overall treatment of asthma and COPD after age 65 is highly crucial and troublesome. People over 65 who have been diagnosed with asthma and COPD cannot take liquid medication.Based on Type, the market is segmented into Positive Expiratory Pressure (PEP), Mechanical Cough Assist, High Frequency Chest Wall Oscillation (HFCWO), Oscillating PEP devices and Intrapulmonary Percussive Ventilators. Based on Application, the market is segmented into Cystic Fibrosis, Neuromuscular, Bronchiectasis, Emphysema and Other Applications. Based on End Use, the market is segmented into Home Care Settings, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Hospitals & Clinics and Other End Use. Based on countries, the market is segmented into U.S., Mexico, Canada, and Rest of North America.The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Koninklijke Philips N.V., Allergan PLC, Electromed, Inc., Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., General Physiotherapy, Inc., Thayer Medical Corporation, Vortran Medical Technology, Inc, Monaghan Medical Corporation, PARI GmbH (PARI Medical Holdings), and International Biophysics Corporation. Unique Offerings from the Publisher

Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology1.1 Market Definition1.2 Objectives1.3 Market Scope1.4 Segmentation1.4.1 North America Airway Clearance Systems Market, by Type1.4.2 North America Airway Clearance Systems Market, by Application1.4.3 North America Airway Clearance Systems Market, by End Use1.4.4 North America Airway Clearance Systems Market, by Country1.5 Methodology for the research Chapter 2. Market Overview2.1 Introduction2.1.1 Overview2.1.2 Market Composition and Scenario2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market2.2.1 Market Drivers2.2.2 Market Restraints Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global3.1 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments3.1.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements3.1.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions3.1.3 Mergers & Acquisitions3.2 Top Winning Strategies3.2.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2015-2019)3.2.2 Key Strategic Move: (Product Launches and Product Expansions : 2016, Jun - 2020,Mar) Leading Players Chapter 4. North America Airway Clearance Systems Market by Type4.1 North America Positive Expiratory Pressure (PEP) Market by Country4.2 North America Mechanical Cough Assist Market by Country4.3 North America High Frequency Chest Wall Oscillation (HFCWO) Market by Country4.4 North America Oscillating PEP devices Market by Country4.5 North America Intrapulmonary Percussive Ventilators Market by Country Chapter 5. North America Airway Clearance Systems Market by Application5.1 North America Cystic Fibrosis Market by Country5.2 North America Neuromuscular Market by Country5.3 North America Bronchiectasis Market by Country5.4 North America Emphysema Market by Country5.5 North America Other Applications Market by Country Chapter 6. North America Airway Clearance Systems Market by End Use6.1 North America Home Care Settings Market by Country6.2 North America Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market by Country6.3 North America Hospitals & Clinics Market by Country6.4 North America Other End Use Market by Country Chapter 7. North America Airway Clearance Systems Market by Country7.1 USA Airway Clearance Systems Market7.1.1 USA Airway Clearance Systems Market by Type7.1.2 USA Airway Clearance Systems Market by Application7.1.3 USA Airway Clearance Systems Market by End Use7.2 Canada Airway Clearance Systems Market7.2.1 Canada Airway Clearance Systems Market by Type7.2.2 Canada Airway Clearance Systems Market by Application7.2.3 Canada Airway Clearance Systems Market by End Use7.3 Mexico Airway Clearance Systems Market7.3.1 Mexico Airway Clearance Systems Market by Type7.3.2 Mexico Airway Clearance Systems Market by Application7.3.3 Mexico Airway Clearance Systems Market by End Use7.4 Rest of North America Airway Clearance Systems Market7.4.1 Rest of North America Airway Clearance Systems Market by Type7.4.2 Rest of North America Airway Clearance Systems Market by Application7.4.3 Rest of North America Airway Clearance Systems Market by End Use Chapter 8. Company Profiles8.1 Koninklijke Philips N.V.8.1.1 Company Overview8.1.2 Financial Analysis8.1.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis8.1.4 Research & Development Expenses8.1.5 Recent strategies and developments:8.1.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:8.1.5.2 Acquisition and Mergers:8.2 Allergan PLC8.2.1 Company Overview8.2.2 Financial Analysis8.2.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis8.2.4 Research & Development Expense8.3 Electromed, Inc.8.3.1 Company Overview8.3.2 Financial Analysis8.3.3 Research & Development Expense8.3.4 Recent strategies and developments:8.3.4.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:8.3.4.2 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:8.4 Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.8.4.1 Company Overview8.4.2 Financial Analysis8.4.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis8.4.4 Research & Development Expense8.4.5 Recent strategies and developments:8.4.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:8.4.5.2 Acquisition and Mergers:8.5 General Physiotherapy, Inc.8.5.1 Company Overview8.6 Thayer Medical Corporation8.6.1 Company Overview8.7 Vortran Medical Technology, Inc.8.7.1 Company Overview8.7.2 Recent strategies and developments:8.7.2.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:8.8 Monaghan Medical Corporation8.8.1 Company Overview8.8.2 Recent strategies and developments:8.8.2.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:8.9 PARI GmbH (PARI Medical Holdings)8.9.1 Company Overview8.1 International Biophysics Corporation8.10.1 Company Overview8.10.2 Recent strategies and developments:8.10.2.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jhmsdt

