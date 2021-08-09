Insights On The Airborne ISR Global Market To 2028 - By Type, Operation, System, Application And Regions

DUBLIN, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Airborne ISR Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type; By Operation; By System; By Application; By Regions; Segment Forecast, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global airborne ISR market size is expected to reach USD 38.78 billion by 2028 according to a new study. This report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.The growing military expenditure in countries such as China, U.S, and others have resulted in the growing adoption of airborne ISR systems. The advancements in technologies and the increasing need for national security would further lead to market growth. Increasing requirements for accurate and reliable systems to track, detect, and classify different types of threats, along with stringent security regulations supplement the market growth of airborne ISR systems.The demand for unmanned airborne ISR systems is expected to increase during the forecast period. The increasing need to provide safety while reducing loss of personnel life coupled with lower risks, reduced costs, and greater accuracy of unmanned ISR systems boosts the market growth. Market players are introducing technologically advanced unmanned ISR systems with improved efficiency and reduced overall costs to cater to specific defense requirements.The use of higher bandwidth of frequency range, and advanced hardware components increase the overall efficiency of these systems. Technological advancement in terms of miniaturization and improvement of components has encouraged established organizations to invest in these systems.The operation segment has been divided into intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance. The surveillance segment accounted for a significant share in 2019. Airborne ISR systems offer enhanced surveillance capabilities in variable visibility conditions, automatic clutter suppression, advanced processing eliminating multi-path targets, high reliability, ease of maintenance, and reduced life cycle costs.On the basis of the system, the market is segmented into airborne early warning and control, signals intelligence, maritime patrol, airborne ground surveillance, electronic warfare, and others. Electronic warfare accounted for the highest market share in 2020.Electronic warfare includes airborne electronic attacks, radar warning receivers, decoys, electronic warfare battle management, and mobile battle management among others. It is equipped with a receiver sensor for signal analysis to sense the environment and respond through technique generation and high-power transmission.The various applications of the systems include law enforcement, surveillance & reconnaissance, search & rescue, delivery & logistics, engineering, surveying and mapping, and others. The systems are widely used for surveillance and reconnaissance owing to the ability to generate large amounts of real-time data.The systems are equipped with payload controllers, modems, sensors, video processing, power distribution, and data management tools to provide advanced image processing capabilities for the identification and tracking of maps or sensor imagery.The applications offered by the systems for surveillance include detection of humans and vehicles, perimeter protection, border security, wide-open area security, fenced compounds security, military installations, and guarded facilities among others. North America accounted for the largest revenue share owing to the increasing trend of automation, high defense expenditure, technology up-gradation, and the increasing threat of terrorism are likely to foster market growth in the coming years. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Factors such as increased demand for the systems from developing nations, rise in need for improved safety solutions, increasing need for surveillance in the defense and law enforcement sectors are boosting the growth of the the systems in the Asia Pacific region.The airborne ISR System market is characterized by established companies and large giants. Owing to technological advancements, and the greater need to cater to customer requirements, companies are collaborating in order to strengthen their market presence and enhance their market share.Some of the major market participants include The Boeing Company, L3 Technologies Inc., Thales Raytheon Systems, Harris Corporation, General Dynamics Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, UTC Aerospace Systems, Rockwell Collins Inc., General Atomics, BAE Systems PLC, Elbit Systems Ltd, Lockheed Martin Corporation, FLIR Systems Inc., Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc., Airbus, and CACI International Inc.The publisher has segmented the airborne ISR market report on the basis of type, operation, system, application, and region.

Key Topics Covered: 1. Chapter 1. Introduction 2. Chapter 2. Executive Summary 3. Chapter 3. Research Methodology 4. Chapter 4. Airborne ISR Market Insights4.1. Airborne ISR - Industry snapshot4.2. Airborne ISR Market Dynamics4.2.1. Drivers and Opportunities4.2.2. Restraints and Challenges4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis4.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers (High)4.3.2. Threats of New Entrants: (Moderate)4.3.3. Bargaining Power of Buyers (Moderate)4.3.4. Threats of Substitute (Low)4.3.5. Rivalry among existing firms (High)4.4. PESTLE Analysis4.5. Value Chain Analysis4.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis 5. Chapter 5. Airborne ISR Market Assessment by Type5.1. Introduction5.1.1. Global Airborne ISR Market, By Type, 2020 & 2028 (USD Million)5.2. Manned Airborne ISR5.2.1. Global Airborne ISR Market, by Manned Airborne ISR, 2016-2028 (USD Million)5.2.2. Global Airborne ISR Market, by Manned Airborne ISR, by Region, 2016-2028 (USD Million)5.3. Unmanned Airborne ISR5.3.1. Global Airborne ISR Market, by Unmanned Airborne ISR, 2016-2028 (USD Million)5.3.2. Global Airborne ISR Market, by Unmanned Airborne ISR, by Region, 2016-2028 (USD Million) 6. Chapter 6. Airborne ISR Market Assessment by Operation6.1. Introduction6.1.1. Global Airborne ISR Market, By Operation, 2020 & 2028 (USD Million)6.2. Intelligence6.2.1. Global Airborne ISR Market, by Intelligence, 2016-2028 (USD Million)6.2.2. Global Airborne ISR Market, by Intelligence, by Region, 2016-2028 (USD Million)6.3. Surveillance6.3.1. Global Airborne ISR Market, by Surveillance, 2016-2028 (USD Million)6.3.2. Global Airborne ISR Market, by Surveillance, by Region, 2016-2028 (USD Million)6.4. Reconnaissance6.4.1. Global Airborne ISR Market, by Reconnaissance, 2016-2028 (USD Million)6.4.2. Global Airborne ISR Market, by Reconnaissance, by Region, 2016-2028 (USD Million) 7. Chapter 7. Airborne ISR Market Assessment by System7.1. Introduction7.1.1. Global Airborne ISR Market, By System, 2020 & 2028 (USD Million)7.2. Airborne Early Warning and Control7.2.1. Global Airborne ISR Market, by Airborne Early Warning and Control, 2016-2028 (USD Million)7.2.2. Global Airborne ISR Market, by Airborne Early Warning and Control, by Region, 2016-2028 (USD Million)7.3. Signals Intelligence7.3.1. Global Airborne ISR Market, by Signals Intelligence, 2016-2028 (USD Million)7.3.2. Global Airborne ISR Market, by Signals Intelligence, by Region, 2016-2028 (USD Million)7.4. Maritime Patrol7.4.1. Global Airborne ISR Market, by Maritime Patrol, 2016-2028 (USD Million)7.4.2. Global Airborne ISR Market, by Maritime Patrol, by Region, 2016-2028 (USD Million)7.5. Airborne Ground Surveillance7.5.1. Global Airborne ISR Market, by Airborne Ground Surveillance, 2016-2028 (USD Million)7.5.2. Global Airborne ISR Market, by Airborne Ground Surveillance, by Region, 2016-2028 (USD Million)7.6. Electronic Warfare7.6.1. Global Airborne ISR Market, by Electronic Warfare, 2016-2028 (USD Million)7.6.2. Global Airborne ISR Market, by Electronic Warfare, by Region, 2016-2028 (USD Million)7.7. Others7.7.1. Global Airborne ISR Market, by Others, 2016-2028 (USD Million)7.7.2. Global Airborne ISR Market, by Others, by Region, 2016-2028 (USD Million) 8. Chapter 8. Airborne ISR Market Assessment by Application8.1. Introduction8.1.1. Global Airborne ISR Market, By Application, 2020 & 2028 (USD Million)8.2. Law Enforcement8.2.1. Global Airborne ISR Market, by Law Enforcement, 2016-2028 (USD Million)8.2.2. Global Airborne ISR Market, by Law Enforcement, by Region, 2016-2028 (USD Million)8.3. Surveillance & Reconnaissance8.3.1. Global Airborne ISR Market, by Surveillance & Reconnaissance, 2016-2028 (USD Million)8.3.2. Global Airborne ISR Market, by Surveillance & Reconnaissance, by Region, 2016-2028 (USD Million)8.4. Search & Rescue8.4.1. Global Airborne ISR Market, by Search & Rescue, 2016-2028 (USD Million)8.4.2. Global Airborne ISR Market, by Search & Rescue, by Region, 2016-2028 (USD Million)8.5. Delivery & Logistics8.5.1. Global Airborne ISR Market, by Delivery & Logistics, 2016-2028 (USD Million)8.5.2. Global Airborne ISR Market, by Delivery & Logistics, by Region, 2016-2028 (USD Million)8.6. Engineering8.6.1. Global Airborne ISR Market, by Engineering, 2016-2028 (USD Million)8.6.2. Global Airborne ISR Market, by Engineering, by Region, 2016-2028 (USD Million)8.7. Surveying and Mapping8.7.1. Global Airborne ISR Market, by Surveying and Mapping, 2016-2028 (USD Million)8.7.2. Global Airborne ISR Market, by Surveying and Mapping, by Region, 2016-2028 (USD Million)8.8. Others8.8.1. Global Airborne ISR Market, by Others, 2016-2028 (USD Million)8.8.2. Global Airborne ISR Market, by Others, by Region, 2016-2028 (USD Million) 9. Chapter 9. Airborne ISR Market Assessment by Geography 10. Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape10.1. Expansion and Product Launch Analysis10.1.1. Expansion10.1.2. Product Launch10.2. Partnerships/Collaborations/Agreements/Exhibitions 11. Chapter 11. Company Profiles11.1. The Boeing Company11.1.1. Business Overview11.1.2. Financial Snapshot11.1.3. Products and Services Benchmarking11.1.4. Recent Developments11.2. L3 Technologies Inc.11.2.1. Business Overview11.2.2. Financial Snapshot11.2.3. Products and Services Benchmarking11.2.4. Recent Developments11.3. Thales-Raytheon Systems11.3.1. Business Overview11.3.2. Financial Snapshot11.3.3. Products and Services Benchmarking11.3.4. Recent Developments11.4. Harris Corporation11.4.1. Business Overview11.4.2. Financial Snapshot11.4.3. Products and Services Benchmarking11.4.4. Recent Developments11.5. General Dynamics Corporation11.5.1. Business Overview11.5.2. Financial Snapshot11.5.3. Products and Services Benchmarking11.5.4. Recent Developments11.6. Northrop Grumman Corporation11.6.1. Business Overview11.6.2. Financial Snapshot11.6.3. Products and Services Benchmarking11.6.4. Recent Developments11.7. UTC Aerospace Systems11.7.1. Business Overview11.7.2. Financial Snapshot11.7.3. Products and Services Benchmarking11.7.4. Recent Developments11.8. Rockwell Collins Inc.11.8.1. Business Overview11.8.2. Financial Snapshot11.8.3. Products and Services Benchmarking11.8.4. Recent Developments11.9. General Atomics11.9.1. Business Overview11.9.2. Financial Snapshot11.9.3. Products and Services Benchmarking11.9.4. Recent Developments11.10. BAE Systems PLC11.10.1. Business Overview11.10.2. Financial Snapshot11.10.3. Products and Services Benchmarking11.10.4. Recent Developments11.11. Elbit Systems Ltd11.11.1. Business Overview11.11.2. Financial Snapshot11.11.3. Products and Services Benchmarking11.11.4. Recent Developments11.12. Lockheed Martin Corporation11.12.1. Business Overview11.12.2. Financial Snapshot11.12.3. Products and Services Benchmarking11.12.4. Recent Developments11.13. FLIR Systems Inc.11.13.1. Business Overview11.13.2. Financial Snapshot11.13.3. Products and Services Benchmarking11.13.4. Recent Developments11.14. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc.11.14.1. Business Overview11.14.2. Financial Snapshot11.14.3. Products and Services Benchmarking11.14.4. Recent Developments11.15. Airbus11.15.1. Business Overview11.15.2. Financial Snapshot11.15.3. Products and Services Benchmarking11.15.4. Recent Developments11.16. CACI International Inc.11.16.1. Business Overview11.16.2. Financial Snapshot11.16.3. Products and Services Benchmarking11.16.4. Recent DevelopmentsFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/31iyv1

