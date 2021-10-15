Insights On The Agricultural Biotechnology Global Market To 2030 - Trend Forecasts And Growth Opportunities

DUBLIN, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Agricultural Biotechnology Market 2020-2030 by Product, Technology, Application, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global agricultural biotechnology market will reach $115.0 billion by 2030, growing by 9.8% annually over 2020-2030 owing to the rising population, the burgeoning demand for food, and the rising adoption of enhanced technologies for crop cultivation.This report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global agricultural biotechnology market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2017-2019 and provides estimate and forecast from 2020 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year (Year 2020 is not appropriate for research base due to the outbreak of COVID-19). In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Five Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global agricultural biotechnology market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Product, Technology, Application, and Region. Key Topics Covered: 1 Introduction 2 Market Overview and Dynamics2.1 Market Size and Forecast2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on World Economy2.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market2.2 Major Growth Drivers2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends2.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis 3 Segmentation of Global Market by Product3.1 Market Overview by Product3.2 Biotech Seeds3.2.1 Biotech Seeds by Breeding Type3.2.2 Biotech Seeds by Trait Type3.2.3 Biotech Seeds by Crop Type3.3 Biologicals3.3.1 Biopesticides3.3.2 Biostimulants3.3.3 Biofertilizers3.3.4 Genetic Biologicals3.4 Biotechnology Tools3.4.1 DNA Sequencing3.4.2 Biochips3.4.3 Gene Editing3.4.4 Synthetic Biology3.4.5 RNA Interference3.5 Synthetic Biology-enabled Products3.5.1 Polymers3.5.2 Biofuels3.5.3 Enzymes3.5.4 Oils & Lubricants3.5.5 Other Renewables 4 Segmentation of Global Market by Technology4.1 Market Overview by Technology4.2 Genome Editing4.3 Synthetic Biology4.4 Genetic Engineering4.5 Marker-assisted Breeding4.6 Plant Breeding4.7 Germplasm4.8 Other Technologies 5 Segmentation of Global Market by Application5.1 Market Overview by Application5.2 Foliar Spray5.3 Seed Treatment5.4 Soil Treatment5.5 Other Applications 6 Segmentation of Global Market by Region6.1 Geographic Market Overview 2019-20306.2 North America Market 2019-2030 by Country6.2.1 Overview of North America Market6.2.2 U.S.6.2.3 Canada6.2.4 Mexico6.3 European Market 2019-2030 by Country6.3.1 Overview of European Market6.3.2 Germany6.3.3 U.K.6.3.4 France6.3.5 Spain6.3.6 Italy6.3.7 Russia6.3.8 Rest of European Market6.4 Asia-Pacific Market 2019-2030 by Country6.4.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market6.4.2 Japan6.4.3 China6.4.4 Australia6.4.5 India6.4.6 South Korea6.4.7 Rest of APAC Region6.5 South America Market 2019-2030 by Country6.5.1 Argentina6.5.2 Brazil6.5.3 Chile6.5.4 Rest of South America Market6.6 MEA Market 2019-2030 by Country6.6.1 UAE6.6.2 Saudi Arabia6.6.3 South Africa6.6.4 Other National Markets 7 Competitive Landscape7.1 Overview of Key Vendors7.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A7.3 Company Profiles

ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd.

BASF SE

Bayer AG

Benson Hill Inc.

Certis USA LLC

LLC Corteva, Inc.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Eurofins Scientific SE

Evogene Ltd.

Isagro Group

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc.

Novozymes A/S

Performance Plants Inc.

Syngenta AG

Vilmorin & Cie S.A

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hfydne

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-agricultural-biotechnology-global-market-to-2030---trend-forecasts-and-growth-opportunities-301401258.html

SOURCE Research and Markets