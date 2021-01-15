Insights On The Agricultural Biological Control Agents Global Market To 2025 - Featuring BASF, Bayer And Certis USA Among Others

DUBLIN, Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Agricultural Biological Control Agents Market - A Global and Regional Study: Focus on Products, Applications, Application Method and Country-Level Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The increasing trend of sustainable agricultural practices being followed globally, minimum residue limit of crop protection chemical released being regulated, and the regulation regarding the use of crop protection chemicals globally are supporting the growth of agricultural biological control agents market. Also, the increasing adoption of the "green crop protection" concept across the globe is also driving the demand for agricultural biological control products since these are important for managing the increasing concern over pesticide residues on food and the problem of pest resistance. Significant lowering of maximum residue limit (MRLs) by regulators in many countries is a trend that is expected to continue. Additionally, these products are a valuable option because they provide sustainability, crop protection from microbial and harvest flexibility benefits.

Major driving factors for the agriculture biological control agents industry over the years have been the increasing trend of complying with sustainable agriculture globally, low residue levels, and supportive government regulations across countries. Key companies in the industry are rapidly including biological control products under their portfolio to cater to the meet increasing demand for food products. Increasing instances of pest infestation on crops such as wheat, rice, corn, and sugarcane are also supporting the increasing use of biological control products in the agricultural industry.

The competitive landscape of the agriculture biological control agents market consists of different strategies undertaken by major players across the industry to gain market presence. Some of the strategies adopted by biological control agents manufacturers are new product launches, business expansions, partnerships, and collaborations. Among all the strategies adopted, product launches have been the most prominent strategy adopted by the biological control agents manufacturers. The competitive landscape provides an organization with the edge to understand its key business strategy in the industry, its current competitors, and potential future competitors that might have made their way into the market.

The agricultural biological control agents market is poised to grow over time, compelling companies to come up with collaborative strategies to sustain in the intensely competitive market. Companies with an identical product portfolio with a need for additional resources often partner and come together for joint venture programs, which help the companies gain access to one another's resources and facilitates them to achieve their objectives faster. This strategy has been a widely adopted strategy by the players in this market. For instance, In September 2020, AgBiome and Tropical Melhoramento e Genetica (TMG), a Brazilian breeding company, collaborated to work on research and development activities.

Key players in the agricultural biological control agents market are coming up with different product launch activities in order to generate public awareness about their new and upcoming bio-based crop protection chemicals. The product development and innovation have helped these companies to compete with the competitors' product portfolio. This strategy has also been a widely adopted strategy by the players in this market. For instance, In May 2020, BASF launched its innovative Melyra fungicide in China. It is the first product out of three planned new products for the Chinese market based on BASF's fungicide Revysol.

Key Agriculture Biological Control Agents Companies Profiled

BASF SE, Valent BioSciences Corporation, Certis USA LLC, Marrone Bio Innovations, BioBest Group NV, Syngenta AG, Corteva, Nufarm Limited, and United Phosphorus Ltd., among others

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What are the underlying structures resulting in the emerging trends within the agriculture biological control agents market?

Which product type is expected to be leading the agriculture biological control agents market by 2025?

What were the market values of the leading segments and sub-segments of the regional market in 2019, and how is the market estimated to grow during the forecast period 2020-2025?

How is the industry expected to evolve during the forecast period 2020-2025?

What are the key developmental strategies implemented by the key players to sustain in the competitive market?

Which application utilizes a majority of agriculture biological control agents and is expected to lead the market by 2025?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the agriculture biological control agents market?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Markets1.1 Industry Outlook1.1.1 Industry Attractiveness1.1.1.1 Threat of New Entrants (Medium)1.1.1.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers (Medium)1.1.1.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers (Medium to Low)1.1.1.4 Threat of Substitutes (Medium to High)1.1.1.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry (Medium to High)1.2 Agricultural Biological Control Agents Market- Regulatory Bodies1.2.1 North America1.2.2 Europe1.2.3 Asia-Pacific1.2.4 Rest-of-the-World1.3 Business Dynamics1.3.1 Business Drivers1.3.1.1 Increasing Use of Biological Products over Chemical Based Crop Protection Products1.3.1.2 Increasing Demand for Sustainable Agricultural Practices1.3.1.3 Increasing Awareness Regarding the Harmful Effects of Chemical Pesticides1.3.2 Business Challenges1.3.2.1 Lack of Awareness Among Growers1.3.2.2 Limited Shelf-Life of Biological Control Products1.3.3 Business Strategies1.3.3.1 Product Development and Innovation1.3.3.2 Market Developments1.3.4 Corporate Strategies1.3.4.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, Mergers and Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures1.3.5 Business Opportunities1.3.5.1 Advancements and Research in Emerging Economies1.3.6 Impact of COVID-19 on Agricultural Biological Control Agents Market

2 Application2.1 Application and Specification2.1.1 Grains2.1.2 Fruits and Vegetables2.1.3 Others2.2 Demand Analysis of Agricultural Biological Control Agents (by Application)2.2.1 Grains2.2.2 Fruits and Vegetables2.2.3 Others2.3 Application and Specification2.3.1 Seed Treatment2.3.2 Foliar Spray2.3.3 Soil Treatment2.3.4 Others2.4 Demand Analysis of Agricultural Biological Control Agents (by Mode of Application)

3 Products3.1 Product and Specification3.1.1 Microbials3.1.2 Macrobials3.1.3 Others3.2 Demand Analysis of Agricultural Biological Control Agents (by Product)

4 Region4.1 North America4.2 South America4.3 Europe4.4 U.K.4.5 Middle East and Africa4.6 China4.7 Asia-Pacific and Japan 5 Company Profiles5.1 BASF SE5.1.1 Company Overview5.1.1.1 Role of BASF in Agricultural Biological Control Agents Market5.1.1.2 Product Portfolio5.1.1.3 Production Sites5.1.2 R&D Analysis5.1.3 Business Strategies5.1.3.1 Product Developments5.1.3.2 Market Developments5.1.4 Strength and Weakness of BASF SE5.2 Bayer AG5.2.1 Company Overview5.2.1.1 Role of Bayer AG in Agricultural Biological Control Agents Market5.2.1.2 Product Portfolio5.2.2 Corporate Strategies5.2.3 Business Strategies5.2.3.1 Product Developments5.2.3.2 Market Developments5.2.4 R&D Analysis5.2.5 Strength and Weakness of Bayer AG5.3 Valent BioSciences Corporation5.3.1 Company Overview5.3.1.1 Role of Valent BioSciences Corporation in Agricultural Biological Control Agents Market5.3.1.2 Product Portfolio5.3.2 Corporate Strategies5.3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Alliances5.3.3 Business Strategies5.3.3.1 Product Developments5.3.4 Strength and Weakness of Valent BioSciences Corporation5.4 Certis USA LLC5.4.1 Company Overview5.4.1.1 Role of Certis USA L.L.C. in Agricultural Biological Control Agents Market5.4.1.2 Product Portfolio5.4.2 Business Strategies5.4.2.1 Product Developments5.4.3 Corporate Strategies5.4.3.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Alliances5.4.4 Strength and Weakness of Certis USA L.L.C.5.5 Marrone Bio Innovations Inc.5.5.1 Company Overview5.5.1.1 Role of Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. in Agricultural Biological Control Agents Market5.5.1.2 Product Portfolio5.5.2 R&D Analysis5.5.3 Business Strategies5.5.3.1 Product Developments5.5.3.2 Market Developments5.5.4 Strength and Weakness of Marrone Bio Innovations Inc.5.6 Biobest Group NV5.6.1 Company Overview5.6.1.1 Role of Biobest Group NV in Agricultural Biological Control Agents Market5.6.1.2 Product Portfolio5.6.2 Business Strategies5.6.2.1 Market Developments5.6.3 Strength and Weakness of Biobest Group NV5.7 Nufarm Limited5.7.1 Company Overview5.7.1.1 Role of Nufarm Limited in Agricultural Biological Control Agents Market5.7.1.2 Product Portfolio5.7.2 Strength and Weakness of Nufarm Limited5.8 Koppert Biological Systems5.8.1 Company Overview5.8.1.1 Role of Koppert Biological Systems in Agricultural Biological Control Agents Market5.8.1.2 Product Portfolio5.8.2 Business Strategies5.8.2.1 Market Developments5.8.3 Strength and Weakness of Koppert Biological Systems5.9 Syngenta AG5.9.1 Company Overview5.9.1.1 Role of Syngenta AG in Agricultural Biological Control Agents Market5.9.1.2 Product Portfolio5.9.2 Business Strategies5.9.2.1 Product Developments5.9.2.2 Market Developments5.9.3 Strength and Weakness of Syngenta AG5.1 Corteva Agriscience5.10.1 Company Overview5.10.1.1 Role of Corteva Agriscience in Agricultural Biological Control Agents Market5.10.1.2 Product Portfolio5.10.2 R&D Analysis5.10.3 Business Strategies5.10.3.1 Product Developments5.10.3.2 Market Developments5.10.4 Strength and Weakness of Corteva Agriscience5.11 United Phosphorus Ltd.5.11.1 Company Overview5.11.1.1 Role of United Phosphorus Ltd. in Agricultural Biological Control Agents Market5.11.1.2 Product Portfolio5.11.2 R&D Analysis5.11.3 Business Strategies5.11.3.1 Market Developments5.11.4 Strength and Weakness of United Phosphorus Ltd.5.12 AgBiome5.12.1 Company Overview5.12.1.1 Role of AgBiome in Agricultural Biological Control Agents Market5.12.1.2 Product Portfolio5.12.2 Business Strategies5.12.2.1 Market Developments5.12.3 Corporate Strategies5.12.3.1 Partnerships, Joint Ventures, Collaboration and Alliances5.12.4 Strength and Weakness of AgBiome

