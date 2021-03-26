Insights On The AC Drives Global Market To 2026 - By Power Rating, Voltage, Application, End-use And Region

DUBLIN, March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "AC Drives Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global AC drives market reached a value of US$ 20.5 Billion in 2020. AC drives are used for regulating the velocity of electric motors and function by fluctuating the frequency, magnetic flux and voltage in the motor's circuit. They are used to achieve effective control over the motor's speed and reduce energy consumption. Owing to this, they are employed across the oil and gas, power generation, building automation, food and beverage, and metals and mining sectors. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global AC drives market to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during 2021-2026 Market Drivers:The low energy consumption of AC drives is one of the prime factors that is driving the growth in the market. They adopt energy-saving techniques which avoid strain on natural resources and offer a greater return on investment and efficiency. The use of these devices also reduces disturbances in the power supply and lowers carbon dioxide emissions.

Rapid industrialization and urbanization have increased the demand for automated and motor-driven equipment, in turn, escalating the sales of AC drives worldwide. Additionally, improving standards of living have catalyzed the development of modern infrastructure which has further contributed to the growth of the market.

The low production cost of AC drives coupled with an increase in electricity prices has bolstered their sales. Since these drives consume a minimal amount of electricity, require less maintenance and are easy to use, they are being preferred by manufacturers across the globe for use in motor-driven equipment.

The increasing popularity of industrial Internet of Things (IoT), along with the usage of cloud computing, mobile communications and web technologies for controlling and maintaining these drives, is also expected to create a positive impact on the growth of the market.

This latest report provides a deep insight into the global AC drives market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the global Ac drives market in any manner Competitive Landscape:The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being ABB Ltd, Danfoss Group, Schneider Electric Se, Siemens AG. Mitsubishi Electrical Corporation, Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Rockwell Automation,Inc., Toshiba International Corporation, WEG SA, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, etc. Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global AC drives market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global AC drives industry?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global AC drives industry?

What is the breakup of the global AC drives market on the basis of power rating?

What is the breakup of the global AC drives market on the basis of voltage?

What is the breakup of the global AC drives market on the basis of application?

What is the breakup of the global AC drives market on the basis of end-use?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global AC drives market?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global AC drives market?

What is the structure of the global AC drives market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global AC drives market?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology2.1 Objectives of the Study2.2 Stakeholders2.3 Data Sources2.3.1 Primary Sources2.3.2 Secondary Sources2.4 Market Estimation2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach2.4.2 Top-Down Approach2.5 Forecasting Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global AC Drives Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Breakup by Power Rating5.5 Market Breakup by Voltage5.6 Market Breakup by Application5.7 Market Breakup by End-Use5.8 Market Breakup by Region5.9 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Power Rating6.1 Low Power Drives (<_0 />6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Medium Power Drives (41 kW - 200 kW)6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast6.3 High Power Drives (>200 kW)6.3.1 Market Trends6.3.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Voltage7.1 Low Voltage7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Medium Voltage7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Application8.1 Pumps8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Fans8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast8.3 Compressor8.3.1 Market Trends8.3.2 Market Forecast8.4 Conveyors8.4.1 Market Trends8.4.2 Market Forecast8.5 Extruders8.5.1 Market Trends8.5.2 Market Forecast8.6 Others8.6.1 Market Trends8.6.2 Market Forecast 9 Market Breakup by End-Use9.1 Food and Beverage9.1.1 Market Trends9.1.2 Market Forecast9.2 Water and Wastewater9.2.1 Market Trends9.2.2 Market Forecast9.3 HVAC9.3.1 Market Trends9.3.2 Market Forecast9.4 Oil and Gas9.4.1 Market Trends9.4.2 Market Forecast9.5 Power9.5.1 Market Trends9.5.2 Market Forecast9.6 Metal Processing9.6.1 Market Trends9.6.2 Market Forecast9.7 Chemicals9.7.1 Market Trends9.7.2 Market Forecast9.8 Others9.8.1 Market Trends9.8.2 Market Forecast 10 Market Breakup by Region10.1 North America10.1.1 Market Trends10.1.2 Market Forecast10.2 Europe10.2.1 Market Trends10.2.2 Market Forecast10.3 Asia Pacific10.3.1 Market Trends10.3.2 Market Forecast10.4 Middle East and Africa10.4.1 Market Trends10.4.2 Market Forecast10.5 Latin America10.5.1 Market Trends10.5.2 Market Forecast 11 Global AC Drives Industry: SWOT Analysis11.1 Overview11.2 Strengths11.3 Weaknesses11.4 Opportunities11.5 Threats 12 Value Chain Analysis 13 Porters Five Forces Analysis13.1 Overview13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers13.4 Degree of Competition13.5 Threat of New Entrants13.6 Threat of Substitutes 14 Price Analysis 15 Competitive Landscape15.1 Market Structure15.2 Key Players15.3 Profiles of Key Players15.3.1 ABB Ltd15.3.2 Danfoss Group15.3.3 Schneider Electric Se15.3.4 Siemens AG15.3.5 Mitsubishi Electrical Corporation15.3.6 Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.15.3.7 Emerson Electric Co.15.3.8 Hitachi Ltd15.3.9 Parker Hannifin Corporation 15.3.10 Rockwell Automation,Inc. 15.3.11 Toshiba International Corporation 15.3.12 WEG SA 15.3.13 Yaskawa Electric Corporation For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wfxtue

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-ac-drives-global-market-to-2026---by-power-rating-voltage-application-end-use-and-region-301256774.html

SOURCE Research and Markets