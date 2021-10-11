Insights On The 5G Services Global Market To 2026 - By Applications, Geography And The Impact Of COVID-19

DUBLIN, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global 5G Services Market (2021-2026) by Applications, Geography and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

5G can be utilized across three fundamental sorts of associated administrations, including improved versatile broadband, crucial interchanges, and an enormous IoT. A characterizing capacity of 5G is that, it is intended for forward similarity-the capacity to deftly bolster future administrations that are obscure today. Notwithstanding making our cell phones better, 5G portable innovation can introduce new vivid encounters, for example, VR and AR with quicker, more uniform information rates, lower dormancy, and lower cost-per-bit. 5G NR underpins eMBB and Broadband IoT execution while additionally empowering Basic IoT and Mechanical Computerization IoT sections. The four IoT availability sections in this manner coincide in one 5G organized, regardless of whether conveyed for open or non-community. A few gadgets may require various IoT network sections for executing one or numerous utilization cases, for instance, a self-governing vehicle with rich prerequisites.5G can empower new administrations that can change businesses with ultra-dependable, accessible, low-inertness links like the controller of basic foundation, vehicles, and clinical research. 5G is intended to consistently associate countless installed sensors for all intents and purposes everything through the capacity to downsize in terms of the information rates, force, and versatility-giving incredibly lean and minimal effort network arrangements. Modern Robotization IoT fragment alludes to the situations, where, the 5G framework is coordinated into the Ethernet-based deterministic systems for being utilized as the most severe use-cases in mechanical computerization. The mechanical robotization use cases are assorted and the other three IoT availability sections are additionally important for modern computerization use cases.This market research study provides a detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Global 5G Market 2021-2026. It provides a comprehensive review of major drivers and restraints of the market. Major companies such as Intel, Ericsson, NEC, Huawei, Qualcomm, etc. are profiled in this report. Global 5G Market 2021-2026 is also segmented into major application and geographies.Global 5G Market 2021-2026 is expected to grow at a rapid pace in the next five years, mainly driven by a growing consumption in the North America region. Global 5G Market 2021-2026 is expected to grow at more than 30% CAGR till 2025. Key Topics Covered: 1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 2 INTRODUCTION2.1. Objectives of the study 2.2. Market Definition 2.3. Market Segmentation & Coverage 2.4. Stakeholders 2.5. Assumptions 3 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY3.1. Ecosystem study of 5G Services market 3.3. Methodology of deriving the market size estimation 3.1.1. Primary Research 3.1.3. Secondary Research 3.1.3. Data Triangulation3.1.4. Inclusions and Exclusions 4 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 5 MARKET OVERVIEW5.1. Market Drivers 5.2. Market Challenges 5.3. Market Opportunities 5.4. Case studies 5.4.1 Case study 15.4.2 Case study 25.4.3 Case study 35.5. Regulatory Implications 6. 5G SERVICE MARKET, BY APPLICATIO.6.1 Introduction 6.2 Automotive 6.2.1 Vehicle-To-Vehicle (VV)6.2.2 Vehicle-To-Infrastructure (VI)6.2.3 Vehicle-To-Pedestrian (VP)6.2.4 Vehicle-To-Network (VN)6.2.5 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS)6.2.6 Road Safety and Traffic Efficiency6.2.7 Digital Logistics6.2.8 Intelligent Navigation6.3 Energy and Utility 6.3.1 Smart Grid6.3.2 Smart Metering6.3.3 Connected Logistics6.3.4 Connected Pipelines6.4 Healthcare 6.4.1 Connected Health6.4.2 Mhealth6.4.3 Telemedicine6.5 Retail 6.5.1 Supply Chain Management6.5.. Field Force Tracking6.5.3 Remote Monitoring6.6 Smart Buildings 6.6.1 Parking Management6.6.2 Parking Reservation and Lot Management6.6.3 Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS) 7 5G SERVICE MARKET, BY REGION7.1 Introduction 7.2 North America 7.2.1 US 7.2.2 Canada7.3 Europe 7.3.1 UK 7.3.2 France 7.3.3 Germany 7.3.4 Rest of Europe 7.4 Asia-Pacific 7.4.1 China 7.4.2 Japan 7.4.3 India 7.4.4 Rest of APAC7.5 Middle East & Africa 7.5.1 Saudi Arabia 7.5.2 UAE 7.5.3 Rest of MEA7.6 South America 7.6.1 Brazil 7.6.2 Argentina7.6.3 Mexico 7.6.3 Rest of South America 8 5G SERVICE MARKET: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE8.1. Competitive Landscape 8.2. Mergers & Acquisitions 8.3. Partnership/ Joint Ventures /Collaborations 8.4. Strategic Benchmarking 9 COMPANY PROFILES9.1 AT&T Inc. 9.2 Cisco Systems, Inc. 9.3 Ericsson 9.4 Huawei Investment & Holding Co., Ltd. 9.5 Intel Corporation 9.6 LG Electronics, Inc. 9.7 NEC Corporation9.8 Nokia Corporation 9.9 Qualcomm Inc. 9.1 Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. 9.11 SK Telecom Co., Ltd. 9.12 T-Mobile USA, Inc. 9.13 Verizon Communications Inc.

