Insights On The $58.4 Billion Direct Mail Advertising Global Market To 2030 - Identify Growth Segments For Investment

The global direct mail advertising market is expected to grow from $58.41 billion in 2020 to $61.14 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $66.28 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 2%.

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the direct mail advertising ? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Direct Mail Advertisin market global report answers all these questions and many more.The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider direct mail advertising market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The direct mail advertising market section of the report gives context. It compares the direct mail advertising market with other segments of the direct mail advertising market by size and growth, historic and forecast.

Major players in the direct mail advertising market are RR Donnelley, Valassis, Dai Nippon, Harte Hanks, Quad/ Graphics, Cenveo, Hibbert, Gunderson Direct, Greetabl, and SaasMQL.The direct mail advertising market consists of the sales of direct mail advertising services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that create and manage advertisement and promotional activities by mail. The content and mode of advertisement can be customized according to the target audience. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.The high cost of direct mail advertising is expected to limit the growth of the direct mail advertising market. For instance, for a small business operating on a small marketing budget, a direct mail advertising campaign can result in high costs. Direct mailing costs include the price of the postage, professional printing, design cost, and costs for hiring services of a professional copywriter to create a persuasive message. In addition to this constraint, direct mail is considered junk mail by the consumers. According to a study, more than 90 percent of direct mails are tossed away without opening or reading. Therefore, to reach the customer with mail, the mail sent should be creative and to create such mail, the cost increases. The high cost of direct mail advertising hinders the direct mail advertising market.The direct mail advertising market covered in this report is segmented by type into postcards; self-mailers; letters and envelop; dimensional mailers; catalogs.Direct mail advertisers are using augmented reality to modernize direct mail advertising. Augmented reality is a huge engaging medium and it creates more opportunities that can make direct mails interactive. For instance, EE, a mobile network operator, used Blippar technology augmented reality to enhance its paper bills so that customers can scan inserts with the Blippar's app to know more about the services provided by EE, and also watch exclusive videos in augmented reality. Augmented reality-enabled bills captured an average of 3 minutes of dwell time per customer and awareness of EE's product range.The benefits associated with direct mail advertising contributed to the growth of the direct mail advertising market. The major benefits associated with direct mail advertising include high read rate, response rate, and personalization. The tangible benefits that direct mail offers along with the facility that personal and special messages can be delivered to the target customers, builds trust in customers. Also, direct mail tends to have a longer shelf life than email or digital marketing. According to the Postary (Postcard Marketing & Direct Mail Platform), the average response rate of the direct mail is around 2.7% - 4.4%, while the email has around 0.6%, which is comparatively very low. The average open rate varies between 57.5% - 85%, and the average return on investment is $4.09 (£3.22) for $1.27 (£1) spent on direct mail. Such benefits from direct mail advertising drive the direct mail advertising market. Key Topics Covered: 1. Executive Summary 2. Direct Mail Advertising Market Characteristics 3. Direct Mail Advertising Market Trends and Strategies 4. Impact of COVID-19 on Direct Mail Advertising 5. Direct Mail Advertising Market Size and Growth5.1. Global Direct Mail Advertising Historic Market, 2015-2020, $ Billion 5.1.1. Drivers of the Market 5.1.2. Restraints on the Market 5.2. Global Direct Mail Advertising Forecast Market, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion 5.2.1. Drivers of the Market 5.2.2. Restraints on the Market 6. Direct Mail Advertising Market Segmentation

