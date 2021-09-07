Insights On The 3D Printing Plastics Global Market To 2026 - Featuring Arkema, BASF And Evonik Industries Among Others

DUBLIN, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "3D Printing Plastics Market Research Report by Industry, by Product Type, by Technology, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "3D Printing Plastics Market Research Report by Industry, by Product Type, by Technology, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global 3D Printing Plastics Market size was estimated at USD 758.94 Million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 906.23 Million in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 19.74% to reach USD 2,237.62 Million by 2026. Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period. FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the 3D Printing Plastics Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape. Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits. Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global 3D Printing Plastics Market, including 3D HUBS B.V., 3D Systems Corporation, Apium Additive Technologies GmbH, Arkema S.A., BASF SE, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., EOS GmbH, Evonik Industries AG, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, HP Inc., INTAMSYS Technology Co. Ltd., Javelin Technologies Inc., Koninklijke DSM N.V., LEHVOSS Group, Materialise NV, RapidMade Inc., Saudi Basic Industries Corporation, Solvay S.A., and Stratasys, Ltd. The report provides insights on the following pointers:1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments The report answers questions such as:1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global 3D Printing Plastics Market?2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global 3D Printing Plastics Market during the forecast period?3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global 3D Printing Plastics Market?4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global 3D Printing Plastics Market?5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global 3D Printing Plastics Market?6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global 3D Printing Plastics Market?7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global 3D Printing Plastics Market? Key Topics Covered: 1. Preface 2. Research Methodology 3. Executive Summary 4. Market Overview4.1. Introduction4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19 5. Market Insights5.1. Market Dynamics5.1.1. Drivers5.1.1.1. Increasing Application of 3D Printing Plastic in Various Applications5.1.1.2. Developing Demand from Automotive and Aerospace Industries5.1.1.3. Government Support for 3D Printing Plastics5.1.2. Restraints5.1.2.1. High Production Cost of 3D Printed Plastic Product5.1.3. Opportunities5.1.3.1. Rising R&D Investments in the Medical 3D Printing Plastics5.1.3.2. Expanding Demand for Bio-Based Grades and Composite Grades of 3D Printing Plastics in Various Applications5.1.4. Challenges5.1.4.1. Environmental Cost Associated with the 3D Printed Plastic Objects5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis 6. 3D Printing Plastics Market, by Industry6.1. Introduction6.2. Aerospace & Defense6.3. Automotive6.4. Electrical & Electronics6.5. Healthcare 7. 3D Printing Plastics Market, by Form7.1. Introduction7.2. Filament7.3. Liquid/Ink7.4. Powder 8. 3D Printing Plastics Market, by Product Type8.1. Introduction8.2. ABS8.3. PEEK8.4. PETG8.5. Photopolymer8.6. Polyamide8.7. Polylactic Acid 9. 3D Printing Plastics Market, by Technology9.1. Introduction9.2. Digital Light Processing (DLP)9.3. Electronic Beam Melting (EBM)9.4. Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM)9.5. Laminated Object Manufacturing (LOM)9.6. Selective Laser Melting (SLM)9.7. Selective Laser Sintering (SLS) 10. Americas 3D Printing Plastics Market10.1. Introduction10.2. Argentina10.3. Brazil10.4. Canada10.5. Mexico10.6. United States 11. Asia-Pacific 3D Printing Plastics Market11.1. Introduction11.2. Australia11.3. China11.4. India11.5. Indonesia11.6. Japan11.7. Malaysia11.8. Philippines11.9. Singapore11.10. South Korea11.11. Thailand 12. Europe, Middle East & Africa 3D Printing Plastics Market12.1. Introduction12.2. France12.3. Germany12.4. Italy12.5. Netherlands12.6. Qatar12.7. Russia12.8. Saudi Arabia12.9. South Africa12.10. Spain12.11. United Arab Emirates12.12. United Kingdom 13. Competitive Landscape13.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix13.1.1. Quadrants13.1.2. Business Strategy13.1.3. Product Satisfaction13.2. Market Ranking Analysis13.3. Market Share Analysis, By Quadrant13.4. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player13.5. Competitive Scenario13.5.1. Merger & Acquisition13.5.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership13.5.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement13.5.4. Investment & Funding13.5.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion 14. Company Usability Profiles14.1. 3D HUBS B.V.14.2. 3D Systems Corporation14.3. Apium Additive Technologies GmbH14.4. Arkema S.A.14.5. BASF SE14.6. DuPont de Nemours, Inc.14.7. EOS GmbH14.8. Evonik Industries AG14.9. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA14.10. HP Inc.14.11. INTAMSYS Technology Co. Ltd.14.12. Javelin Technologies Inc.14.13. Koninklijke DSM N.V.14.14. LEHVOSS Group14.15. Materialise NV14.16. RapidMade Inc.14.17. Saudi Basic Industries Corporation14.18. Solvay S.A.14.19. Stratasys, Ltd. 15. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/afje7f

