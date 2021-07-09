Insight Wins 2021 Microsoft Worldwide Partner Of The Year Awards For Azure Migration And Solution Assessments

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT), the global provider of Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions™ for organizations of all sizes, today announced it has won two 2021 Microsoft Worldwide Partner of the Year Awards as Migration to Azure Partner of the...

Insight Enterprises (NSIT) - Get Report, the global provider of Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions™ for organizations of all sizes, today announced it has won two 2021 Microsoft Worldwide Partner of the Year Awards as Migration to Azure Partner of the Year and Solution Assessments Partner of the Year. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

"Our clients are looking for a strategic partner to help them securely make the most of their data across environments that are more dispersed than ever. Microsoft Azure is the preferred choice for many of our clients as they significantly invest in cloud-first strategies, and we've devoted robust services capabilities along with the technical firepower to deliver real value as they digitally mature into the new future of business," said Insight CEO Ken Lamneck.

In winning the Migration to Azure category, Insight continues to accelerate growth of its Azure service capabilities to help drive agility and cost-effectiveness at scale for clients. As a top Azure Migration Program partner globally, Insight's services-led Azure consumed revenue is on pace for greater than 150% growth this fiscal year. With organizations adopting more digital ways of working, accessibility to the cloud and accelerating knowledge derived at the intelligent edge is critical. Insight's Azure Cloud Solution Provider business subsequently is growing exponentially as the company simplifies clients' digital transformation journeys, from environment assessments, solutions development and implementation to ongoing support and optimization.

As the Solution Assessments Partner of the Year, Insight pioneered a unique Data Estate Assessment to evaluate, evolve and offer continued support of data ecosystems at every stage of maturity, from small, bespoke data modernization activities to large-scale Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things solutioning. Insight leverages its deep data and analytics capability to help clients achieve a cohesive, single source of truth for data to promote self-service, agile reporting and/or embarking on innovation leveraging Azure Machine Learning and AI.

Insight's cadre of more than 2,000 Microsoft-focused services and technical professionals includes a dedicated SQL specialist team assisting Insight's 10,000+ SQL clients with accelerated cloud migration. The company maintains Microsoft Advanced Specializations in: Windows Server and SQL Server Migration to Microsoft Azure, Windows Virtual Desktop, Kubernetes on Microsoft Azure, Data Warehouse Migration to Microsoft Azure, and Modernization of Web Applications to Microsoft Azure.

Globally, Insight maintains 17 Microsoft Gold competencies spanning security, application development and integration, cloud business applications, data analytics, cloud platform management, workload migration, and workforce mobility optimization. In May, Insight also won a Microsoft Security 20/20 award as Microsoft Azure Security Deployment Partner of the Year for a second year in a row, and was named a finalist for Microsoft Security Go To Market Partner of the Year and Microsoft Azure Security Deployment Partner of the Year.

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft-based solutions during the past year. Awards were classified in various of categories, with honorees chosen from a set of more than 4,400 submitted nominations from more than 100 countries worldwide.

"I am honored to announce the winners and finalists of the 2021 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards," said Rodney Clark, corporate vice president, Global Partner Solutions, Channel Sales and Channel Chief, Microsoft. "These remarkable partners have displayed a deep commitment to building world-class solutions for customers—from cloud-to-edge—and represent some of the best and brightest our ecosystem has to offer."

