Insight Webinar To Explore How IT Is Modernizing The Delivery Of Healthcare

Insight Enterprises (NSIT) - Get Report, the global integrator of Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions™ for organizations of all sizes, will host a virtual event on "Healthcare IT in Conjunction With COVID-19" on Thursday at 1 p.m. (EDT). Delivering the keynote will be Daniel Kraft, M.D., who will discuss how the pandemic has affected the industry, and José Morey, M.D., who will address innovations in healthcare IT.

The healthcare industry has been forever altered by the COVID-19 pandemic. Many healthcare organizations have been forced to modernize how they implement and manage their IT infrastructure in order to provide secure and timely patient experiences. This includes a spike in telehealth solutions and doctoring from a distance to meet an increasingly high patient demand while maintaining safety protocols in light of social distancing mandates.

A recent study conducted by Doctor.com suggests virtual care is not merely a temporary solution for the pandemic. At the beginning of 2020, patient adoption of telemedicine rose 33% year over year. Further, 83% of the 1,800 patients queried said they expect to continue to use virtual appointments after the pandemic resolves.

Webinar host Amy Protexter, Insight's senior vice president of marketing and a former executive in the healthcare industry, said: "The cloud and technologies like AI, advanced analytics, the Internet of Things, wearable smart devices, etc., have vastly matured over the last decade, but the healthcare industry has been cautious to embrace them. Today's unparalleled levels of disruption in patient care, along with new pressures to optimize costs and update business models, make this an opportune time to rethink going digital."

A 2020 Gartner report 1, "It's Time for Healthcare Delivery Organizations to Adopt a Digital-First Strategy," states: "The shortage of physicians, nurses and care givers is growing as the increasing demand for healthcare outstrips supply. Healthcare delivery organizations are exploring digital health alternatives to meet that demand. Digital health products and services are yielding strong results to enhance patient experience, improve population health, reduce costs and improve the life of healthcare clinicians and staff."

"Dr. Kraft and Dr. Morey will explain the emerging trends and how digital healthcare practices can optimize delivery of care," said Protexter. "In the data-dependent clinical landscape, the right digital transformation strategy can enable faster access to quality care, more accurate patient diagnoses, better treatment options and a more productive staff."

Kraft is a Stanford- and Harvard-trained physician-scientist, inventor, entrepreneur and is serving as the chair of the XPRIZE Pandemic Alliance Task Force. With more than 25 years of experience in clinical practice, biomedical research and healthcare innovation, he has chaired the Medicine for Singularity University since its inception in 2008. He's also the founder and chair of Exponential Medicine, a program that explores convergent, rapidly developing technologies and their potential in biomedicine and healthcare.

Morey is an Eisenhower Fellow and renowned health, technology and innovation consultant for NASA, Forbes, MIT Solve, IBM, Hyperloop and the White House Office of Science and Technology's COVID-19 Open Research Dataset project. He is also the chief medical innovation officer with Liberty BioSecurity and a leader in exponential technologies innovation working with multidisciplinary teams that sit at the epicenter of genetic intelligence, biotechnology, precision medicine, AI and aerospace.

To attend Insight's webinar on "Healthcare IT in Conjunction With COVID-19," you can register here. For more information on Insight, visit insight.com or call 800-INSIGHT.

