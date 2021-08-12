Insight Unites With Women In Cloud To Accelerate Workplace Diversity In Technology

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT), the global provider of Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions™ for organizations of all sizes, today announced a partnership with Women In Cloud, an economic development organization dedicated to advancing gender...

Insight Enterprises (NSIT) - Get Report, the global provider of Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions™ for organizations of all sizes, today announced a partnership with Women In Cloud, an economic development organization dedicated to advancing gender inclusion in technology, for the #WICxFortune100 Initiative.

Insight is supporting the #WICxFortune100 Initiative, a turnkey program for industry-leading corporations to create access for women in technology through representation, recruitment and relationship building. Women In Cloud is committed to developing the next generation of women entrepreneurs and leaders in the field of cloud computing and advancing the success of women in technology.

Insight has established a diverse supplier program that last year helped 185 women-owned small businesses gain exposure to Insight's global clientele. A dedicated Diversity, Leadership and Organizational Development team is staffed full-time in the areas of sales and supplier diversity, recruitment, education and retention. The team has established robust training on allyship and eliminating unconscious bias in the workplace, provided through Insight's Aspiring Leadership program.

Rooted in its core values of hunger, heart and harmony, Insight is promoting the equitable treatment of all teammates regardless of gender, race, ethnicity, age, sexual orientation or physical ability. As an industry pacesetter in advancing women in leadership, Insight now boasts 900 participants in its Women With Insight peer-network group. Women With Insight is one of eight diverse teammate resource groups led by nearly 1,300 teammates across North America for the purpose of advancing unity, professional development and mentorship across the company.

"One of the most exciting aspects of working in technology is how quickly everything evolves, where new ideas become building blocks to unlock our full potential. At Insight, we are intent on redefining the future of work - not just through digital innovation but in fostering a culture of everyday respect as we empower equality, diversity of thought, and a sense of true belonging for everyone," said Glynis Bryan, Insight chief financial officer. "We have seen drastic change in business and in the world in general recently - much of it challenging our everyday norms - which is opening doors to new ways of thinking. We're proud to work with Women In Cloud to ensure this translates into greater opportunities to advance women in technology."

As part of the partnership, Women In Cloud will host a series of events involving Insight leaders. The first of many was the #WICxInspire multi-day networking event in July, including speaking engagements by Amy Protexter, Insight senior vice president of marketing, and Megan Amdahl, Insight senior vice president of partner alliances. Insight also will present Dec. 10, as part of the #WICxFortune100 Lunch & Learn virtual series, an event uniting female entrepreneurs and female founders of cloud-based companies with key leaders from Insight and other cloud industry leaders. These events provide attendees with insights and information about the industry and help them to network with other women in the industry.

"The addition of Insight to our partner community brings another proven leader in workplace equality to accelerate Women In Cloud's mission of creating greater economic access for women entrepreneurs," said Chaitra Vedullapali, co-founder, Women In Cloud. "A recent McKinsey study estimates if measures are taken now to increase access for women entrepreneurs, global GDP could improve by $13 trillion by 2030, an 11 percent increase compared to not taking any action at all. By working together with Insight and other Fortune 500 companies, we have the opportunity to influence business acceleration for generations to come."

Insight has been recognized as a champion of diversity, equality and inclusion by being named to the 2021 Fortune World's Most Admired Companies, Fortune's more recent Best Workplaces for Diversity list, the 2021 Forbes America's Best Employers for Diversity, 2020 Forbes World's Best Employers and 2020 Forbes America's Best Employers for Veterans rankings. The company also scored 95 out of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign's 2021 Corporate Equality Index of LGBTQ workplace equity.

For more information on Insight, visit insight.com or call 800-INSIGHT.

About Insight

Today, every business is a technology business. Insight Enterprises Inc. empowers organizations of all sizes with Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions™ and services to maximize the business value of IT. As a Fortune 500-ranked global provider of Digital Innovation, Cloud + Data Center Transformation and Connected Workforce solutions and services, we help clients successfully manage their IT today while transforming for tomorrow. From IT strategy and design to implementation, management and supply chain optimization, our employees help clients innovate and elevate their operations to run business smarter. Discover more at insight.com. NSIT

About Women In Cloud

Women In Cloud is a community-led economic development organization taking action to generate $1B in net new global economic access for women entrepreneurs by 2030 through partnerships with corporations, community leaders, and policymakers. Women in Cloud is built on the following core values; Inclusion, Collective Action, and Economic Access to help contribute to the UN 2030 Sustainable Development Goals. For further information, visit womenincloud.com or contact vibhac@womenincloud.com

