Insight To Present At Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: NSIT) (the "Company") today announced that it is scheduled to participate in the following upcoming investor conference:

Sidoti Virtual Investor ConferenceThursday, June 24, 2021, 12:15 P.M. ETParticipants: Ken Lamneck, CEO, and Glynis Bryan, CFO

The Insight presentation will be broadcast live over the Internet at http://investor.insight.com/ where you can also view other recent Webcasts, downloadable slide presentations and other investor information.

About Insight

Insight Enterprises, Inc. is a Fortune 500 global IT provider helping businesses of all sizes - from small and medium sized firms to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools and health care organizations - define, architect, implement and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions™. Insight empowers its customers to manage their IT environments so they can drive meaningful business outcomes today and transform their operations for tomorrow. Discover more at www.insight.com.

