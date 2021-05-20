Insight School Of Oklahoma To Celebrate 2021 Graduates

Insight School of Oklahoma (ISOK), an online public charter school for students in grades 6-12, will celebrate the Class of 2021 during an in-person ceremony on Saturday, May 22.

The commencement will feature messages from Matt Pinnell, Lt. Governor of Oklahoma, as well as First Lady Sarah Stitt, and will celebrate the achievements of 237 students from the Class of 2021.

Collectively, the Class of 2021 reports it has been accepted to technical schools and universities across the country, including: University of Central Oklahoma, University of Arkansas, Tulsa Tech, Rogers State University, and Rose State College.

"We are excited to recognize the achievements of the Class of 2021," said ISOK Head of School Jennifer Wilkinson. "They are proving their resiliency, and I'm glad we have an opportunity to come together and celebrate all of the hard work that got them to this point."

ISOK combines online instruction with the support of state-licensed teachers to provide a personalized learning experience for its middle and high school students. Graduates earn a high school diploma, and those who come to ISOK can participate in the school's credit recovery program.

Teachers at ISOK interact with students via phone, email, web-based classrooms, and online discussions to ensure families feel supported and students feel appropriately challenged as they work towards high school graduation.

Details of the graduation ceremony are as follows:

WHAT:Insight School of Oklahoma 2021 Graduation Ceremony

WHEN: Saturday, May 22 nd | 10 AM

WHERE: First Baptist Church, 1300 E. 33 rd St., Edmond, OK 73013

About Insight School of Oklahoma

Insight School of Oklahoma (ISOK) is an alternative education online public charter school that serves students in grades 6-12 throughout the state of Oklahoma. ISOK is recognized by the Oklahoma State Department of Education as an alternative school and is authorized by the Statewide Virtual Charter School Board. ISOK is tuition-free and gives parents and families the choice to access the curriculum provided by K12, a Stride company (LRN) - Get Report. Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build their skills for the future. For more information, visit ok.insightschools.net.

