Insight Recognized As Intel Innovation Partner Of The Year For Second Year In A Row

Insight Enterprises (NSIT) - Get Report, the global integrator of Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions™ for organizations of all sizes, was named the Intel © 2021 U.S. Innovation Partner of the Year a second year in a row at the virtual Intel Partner Connect conference on April 22.

Intel recognized the outstanding achievements of 30 partners with the distinction of "Partner of the Year" during its annual virtual Partner Connect conference. The U.S. Channel — Intel Partner of the Year awards honor Intel partners demonstrating excellence in technology innovation, go-to-market strategizing, sales growth and marketing.

Intel recognized Insight for simplifying the use of advanced technologies like the Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence and machine learning. Through its deep partner network, Insight excels at devising scalable, aggregated solutions that minimize client costs, significantly accelerate time to value for digital transformation projects, optimize workplace productivity and enhance customer experiences.

As an example, Insight's Digital Innovation team has assisted a meat processing manufacturer in search of new ways to increase compliance of hand washing procedures and tool sanitization protocols. Additionally, the client sought to increase automation throughout operations, including detecting foreign objects and non-standard sizes and shapes when monitoring product quality on assembly lines. Insight executed a pilot project across three plants to track proper hand washing using Insight's computer vision services.

To extend the applicability of AI solutions like these, Insight has devised an operational framework to orchestrate machine learning use cases and scale to additional processing and manufacturing plants. This work includes implementing the necessary hardware for computer vision, including installing video cards and integrating video cameras with the platform.

"Businesses want to take the complexity out of intelligent technology like AI and IoT but often lack the in-house experience to bring solutions to market quickly and at cost. Our knowledge from working with great partners like Intel across industries gives them a jump start on smarter ways to automate, increase product quality, and improve efficiency and safety," said Megan Amdahl, senior vice president of operations, partner management and strategic alliances at Insight.

From remote work and mobility, data center and networking to online education solutions, Insight relies on Intel technology to drive workplace transformation for organizations of all sizes. Insight design services and the Insight Connected Platform™, a business-ready and flexible IoT solution providing a singular view of data collected from connected devices across an organization, leverage Intel's deep bench of industrial IoT technologies, including the Intel ® OpenVINO™ toolkit for AI, computer vision, and Intel ® Edge Insights for Industrial inferencing software.

As a member of the Intel Partner Alliance Program, Insight also tests and evaluates Intel ® OpenVINO™, OpenAMT and Secure Device Onboarding software, collaborating with other B2B partners to fast-track market-ready solutions.

Amol Ajgaonkar, chief technology officer, intelligent edge, Insight, maintains a seat on the Intel IoT Board of Advisors, helping shape advancements in emerging technologies and illustrate industry use cases for the Intel ® OpenVINO™ framework, Intel chip sets and hardware.

"Our partners are capitalizing on fast-growing opportunities, from AI to 5G and edge, to bring forward technological innovation that spans the globe. The partner awards demonstrate our appreciation of the continued collaboration with partners like Insight to deliver world-changing technology together," said Greg Ernst, vice president, sales and marketing group and general manager of U.S. sales, Intel.

Read more about how Insight is using Intel technology to create intelligent edge-based inspection systems using computer vision for manufacturing. For more information on Insight, go to insight.com or call 800-INSIGHT.

About Insight

Today, every business is a technology business. Insight Enterprises Inc. empowers organizations of all sizes with Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions™ and services to maximize the business value of IT. As a Fortune 500-ranked global provider of Digital Innovation, Cloud + Data Center Transformation and Connected Workforce solutions and services, we help clients successfully manage their IT today while transforming for tomorrow. From IT strategy and design to implementation and management, our employees help clients innovate and optimize their operations to run business smarter. Discover more at insight.com. NSIT

