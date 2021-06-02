Insight Improves 49 Spots On 2021 Fortune 500 List To No. 360

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ: NSIT), the global integrator of Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions™ for organizations of all sizes, announced today that it has moved up 49 spots on the 2021 Fortune 500 rankings to No.

Insight Enterprises (NSIT) - Get Report, the global integrator of Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions™ for organizations of all sizes, announced today that it has moved up 49 spots on the 2021 Fortune 500 rankings to No. 360. It is Insight's 11 th consecutive year as a Fortune 500 company and greatest ranking yet, improving from a previous best showing at No. 409 in 2020. Overall, this marks Insight's 13 th year on the list, following a year shaped by the COVID-19 pandemic in which Insight assisted clients worldwide as they rapidly adapted to remote work and digital transformation to engage their customers in a new environment of social distancing.

As the business and technology landscapes have drastically changed over the past 15 months, Insight has been well positioned to address the greatest needs of both the public and private sectors. This has included helping organizations make sense of "digital first" operations like:

Empowering digital collaboration, productivity and virtual support for the anywhere workforce

Modernizing critical platforms to operationalize the business value of the hybrid cloud in distributed environments

Accelerating the intelligent edge, using artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things to scale and leverage data to drive real-time decision-making essential to growth, cost savings and market differentiation

Automating operations and providing supply chain simplicity to make the most of constrained resources and IT budgets

Developing mobile and digital commerce strategies to meet customers where they prefer to transact safely

Organizational change management practices to realize the greatest return on investment and understanding of newly implemented digital tools

Adopting the right cybersecurity measures to protect a perimeter-less IT environment for all of this

"As we move beyond a historical crossroads for business, technology is the driver propelling a pivotal permanent outcome of the pandemic: a more digital way of life," said Ken Lamneck, president and CEO of Insight. "Those who understand how to maximize the value of IT and data will emerge as new leaders from this. Insight has established the technical expertise and proven strategies to guide organizations through the ins and outs of digital-first business practices, allowing them to securely and sensibly embrace entirely new ways of working without having to mortgage the present for the future."

Operating in 19 countries to serve clients worldwide, Insight has assembled a team of more than 8,000 sales and service delivery teammates, including 3,700 technical engineers, architects and software developers, who work with Insight's more than 6,000 hardware, software and cloud partners. The company continues to invest in technical tools and resources to provide clients with the assessment, migration, integration and managed services required to simplify digital adoption, be it in private, public or hybrid cloud environments or at the edge. Insight also continues to expand its global e-commerce platform, serving as a single marketplace for clients to buy and manage anything from a discrete product offering to their cloud and other as-a-service subscriptions.

Since last year's rankings, Insight has been recognized by Gartner for a fifth year in a row for excellence in managed workplace services. The organization also earned 35 partner and industry awards in 2020, including the 2020 Microsoft U.S. Partner of the Year and 2020 Microsoft Worldwide Customer Experience Partner of the Year. So far in 2021, Insight has been named for a second year in a row as both the Microsoft Security 20/20 Azure Security Deployment Partner of the Year and the Intel Innovation Partner of the Year; as well as the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Federal Rising Star, Dell Technologies Excellence in Growth Partner of the Year, and being named the top partner in North America by Red Hat, Veritas and VMware.

As a values-led champion of diversity and inclusion, Insight also in the last year has been named to the 2021 Fortune World's Most Admired Companies, Fortune's Best Workplaces for Diversity, 2021 Forbes America's Best Employers for Diversity, 2020 Forbes World's Best Employers, and 2020 Forbes America's Best Employers for Veterans. Insight also achieved a 95% rating on the Human Rights Campaign 2021 Corporate Equality Index as a top workplace for LGBTQ+ equity and holds the second greatest representation of women in top executive roles in technology, according to a recent industry report.

Fortune identifies the nation's 500 largest companies based on a review of the prior year's total revenue and factors such as profits after taxes, year-end assets and total stockholders' equity.

A complete listing of the FORTUNE 500 is available at www.fortune.com/500. To learn more about Insight, visit insight.com or call 800-INSIGHT.

About Insight

Today, every business is a technology business. Insight Enterprises Inc. empowers organizations of all sizes with Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions™ and services to maximize the business value of IT. As a Fortune 500-ranked global provider of Digital Innovation, Cloud + Data Center Transformation and Connected Workforce solutions and services, we help clients successfully manage their IT today while transforming for tomorrow. From IT strategy and design to implementation and management, our employees help clients innovate and optimize their operations to run business smarter. Discover more at insight.com. NSIT

