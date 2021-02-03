Insight Global Wins ClearlyRated's 2021 Best Of Staffing Client Diamond Award For Service Excellence For 7th Consecutive Year

ATLANTA, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Insight Global, a leading talent solutions firm, announced today that they have won the Best of Staffing Client Diamond Award for providing superior service to their clients for seven (7) consecutive years. Presented in partnership with presenting sponsor CareerBuilder and gold sponsors Indeed & Talent.com, ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award have proven to be industry leaders in service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients. On average, clients of awarded agencies are twice as likely to be completely satisfied with the services provided compared to those working with other agencies. Winners who earned the Diamond Award distinction have won the Best of Staffing Award for at least five (5) years in a row, consistently earning industry-leading satisfaction scores from their clients. Insight Global received satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from 81.7% of their clients, significantly higher than the industry's average of 38%.

"Our goal is to be a true partner to our customers and to provide them with unmatched customer service. We do this by teaching our people not to be afraid to consult our customers, to share with them, and to teach them. We are honored that our efforts have been recognized for the 7th year in a row, and we will continue to strive to be even better year after year," Bert Bean, Insight Global CEO.

About Insight Global We aren't just a staffing company. We're a company that cares for others. It might sound lofty, but it's the idea that gets us up every day, determined to make it true. Insight Global is a company that people can anchor to in moments of triumph, struggle, and every time in between. Whoever you are and wherever you come from, you matter to us and we have your back. Together, anything is possible.

About ClearlyRated Rooted in satisfaction research for professional service firms, ClearlyRated utilizes a Net Promoter® Score survey program to help professional service firms measure their service experience, build online reputation, and differentiate on service quality. Learn more at https://www.clearlyrated.com/solutions/.

About Best of Staffing ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies that have proven superior service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients and placed talent. Award winners are showcased by city and area of expertise on ClearlyRated.com—an online business directory that helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective firms with the help of validated ratings and testimonials.

