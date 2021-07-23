Insight Earns Two Microsoft Awards For Solutions Empowering The Modern Workplace

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT), the global provider of Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions™ for organizations of all sizes, has been named as Microsoft's worldwide 2021 M365 & Surface Solution Selling Partner of the Year and winner of the 2021...

Insight Enterprises (NSIT) - Get Report, the global provider of Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions™ for organizations of all sizes, has been named as Microsoft's worldwide 2021 M365 & Surface Solution Selling Partner of the Year and winner of the 2021 Microsoft U.S. Partner Award in Modernizing Applications.

"Today, our clients need to ensure productivity and leverage their data across environments that are more diverse than ever," said Joyce Mullen, president, Insight North America. "As one of Microsoft's largest global providers of hardware, software and cloud solutions, we've devoted numerous services capabilities and powerful technical resources to modern workplace solutions designed around Microsoft 365, and Microsoft Azure is a preferred choice for clients seeking modern cloud-first strategies. These awards represent our continued investment in top solutions moving the needle forward on better business outcomes made for a digital-first world."

As one of Microsoft's top selling partners of Microsoft 365 and Surface solutions, Insight delivers strategies creating productive, flexible and secure workplaces - empowering workers no matter if they're in the office, working from home or on the move. Leading with managed services and consulting expertise, Insight helps clients create competitive advantage through a modern workplace concept consisting of modern devices (Surface), Managed Security (Microsoft 365), and mobile device management (Windows Autopilot and Microsoft Intune).

In being named the U.S. winner for Modernizing Applications, Insight provides industry leadership in application innovation, modern cloud architecture, customer impact, solution deployment and exceptional use of advanced features in Microsoft Azure technologies. Insight holds four Microsoft Advanced Specializations, including Kubernetes on Microsoft Azure and Modernization of Web Applications to Microsoft Azure. Revenue in services-led Azure usage is on pace for more than 150% growth this year.

During the all-digital Microsoft Inspire global partner event, held July 14-15, Insight also won two Microsoft Worldwide Partner of the Year Awards for Azure Migration and Solution Assessments. Overall, Insight has earned the following recognitions in 2021 from Microsoft:

Microsoft Security 20/20 Partner of the Year for Azure Security Deployment , and finalist for Microsoft Security Go To Market and Microsoft 365 Security Deployment partner of the year awards

and finalist for Microsoft Security Go To Market and Microsoft 365 Security Deployment partner of the year awards Microsoft Canada 2021 Impact Award winners in these categories: National Large Solution Provider for achieving impactful growth in Microsoft's Cloud Solution Provider program, Azure-consumed revenue, and Microsoft Teams active usage Co-sell Impact Award for driving revenue growth within the Microsoft Partner Network Tech Intensity for building a culture of continuous technical learning and driving new Microsoft certifications

Microsoft France Modern Work Partner of the Year for excellence in delivering workforce agility by driving deployment and full adoption of Microsoft 365 solutions like Microsoft Teams, particularly during the pandemic

"We are passionate about helping our clients find cost-effective, simpler ways to adapt to change while keeping their workforce needs top of mind," said Megan Amdahl, Insight senior vice president of operations and partner alliances. "We work closely with Microsoft to build compelling solutions and services capabilities with the muscle to deliver real value as our clients transform amid unprecedented and disruptive times. Our focus is on helping them free up resources and eliminate unnecessary costs as they align IT to their business goals along every step of that journey."

Insight's team of more than 2,000 Microsoft-focused services and technical professionals includes more than 300 Microsoft sales specialists and 150+ dedicated managed services professionals. Globally, Insight maintains 17 Microsoft Gold competencies spanning security, application development and integration, cloud business applications, data analytics, cloud platform management, workload migration, and workforce mobility optimization.

For more information on Insight, visit insight.com or call 800-INSIGHT.

About Insight

Today, every business is a technology business. Insight Enterprises Inc. empowers organizations of all sizes with Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions™ and services to maximize the business value of IT. As a Fortune 500-ranked global provider of Digital Innovation, Cloud + Data Center Transformation and Connected Workforce solutions and services, we help clients successfully manage their IT today while transforming for tomorrow. From IT strategy and design to implementation, management and supply chain optimization, our 11,000+ teammates help clients innovate and elevate their operations to run business smarter. Discover more at insight.com. NSIT

