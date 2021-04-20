Insight Called One Of America's Best Employers For Diversity By Forbes

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ: NSIT), the global integrator of Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions™ for organizations of all sizes, has been chosen by Forbes as one of its America's Best Employers for Diversity 2021.

Insight Enterprises (NSIT) - Get Report, the global integrator of Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions™ for organizations of all sizes, has been chosen by Forbes as one of its America's Best Employers for Diversity 2021. The fourth annual list covers 25 industry sectors, and Insight is ranked the highest of five Arizona companies making the rankings.

Forbes partnered with market research firm Statista to conduct an independent survey of more than 50,000 employees working for companies employing at least 1,000 people in their U.S. operations. Participants were asked about how their employer handles diversity across age, gender equality, ethnicity, disability and LGBTQA+. Other company culture factors considered were diversity levels among executives, the existence of a leadership position responsible for diversity, and proactive communication about diversity and inclusion.

"Thanks to recognitions like this from Forbes, Insight is becoming well-known for our passion for harmony and teamwork. But creating an open and equal workplace has been a big part of who we are for many years. Quite simply, it is the right thing to do, and we firmly believe the more diverse our team can be, the better we perform," said Ken Lamneck, president and CEO of Insight.

Upholding diversity, equality and inclusion is universal at Insight's 87 offices worldwide. Insight hosted an inaugural Global Harmony Day in October, celebrating its InsightAlly charter to stand up for one another, speak out against injustice and discrimination, and to cultivate a workplace where everyone feels they belong.

In North America, the continued growth of Teammate Resource Groups now spans eight unique groups with more than 1,000 teammates participating to facilitate recruitment and advancement of diverse staff, raise awareness of areas of concern, perform community service, and foster more meaningful relationships with clients and suppliers. These support networks include: Afro-Professionals and Allies at Insight, Insight Stands Out (supporting LGBTQA+), Unidos With Insight (supporting Hispanic and Latino cultures), and Women With Insight; plus the Digital Innovation Diversity & Inclusion Committee, emphasizing hiring and growing technical expertise from a wide variety of backgrounds at Insight's 10 U.S. Digital Innovation offices.

Insight's newest resource group, InsightABLE, launched April 8 with a teammate-led mission to empower people of all abilities to unlock their full potential. The company also is standing up resource groups for military veterans and in support of its Asian and Pacific American/Canadian teammates.

Insight's Diversity, Leadership and Organization Development team has created a regular cadence of allyship workshops and educational resources to reduce unconscious bias in the workplace; a mentorship program to promote professional development; and an internal Recognize! platform to celebrate each other's accomplishments. Diversity and inclusion also is rooted in the resourcing of full-time staff dedicated to areas of supplier diversity, recruitment and teammate retention.

"So many teammates across Insight, at all levels of our organization, have stepped up to lead our efforts to work toward a better world of justice, equity and true belonging," said Michelle Reaux, director of Diversity, Leadership and Organization Development for Insight North America. "We are making an enduring commitment to create a mindset of One Insight in everything that we do for our teammates, clients and communities."

In a recent study by The Org of executive leadership teams at top global technology companies, Insight was recognized as having the second greatest representation of women across its top corporate roles. Forbes also named Insight to its World's Best Employers 2020 and America's Best Employers for Veterans 2020 lists late last year.

The Forbes America's Best Employers for Diversity 2021 list can be viewed on the Forbes website. For more information on Insight, visit insight.com or call 800-INSIGHT.

About Insight

Today, every business is a technology business. Insight Enterprises Inc. empowers organizations of all sizes with Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions™ and services to maximize the business value of IT. As a Fortune 500-ranked global provider of Digital Innovation, Cloud + Data Center Transformation and Connected Workforce solutions and services, we help clients successfully manage their IT today while transforming for tomorrow. From IT strategy and design to implementation and management, our employees help clients innovate and optimize their operations to run business smarter. Discover more at insight.com. NSIT

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210420005923/en/