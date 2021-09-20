InsideTracker Partners With Shalane Flanagan On World Marathon Majors Feat, Project Eclipse

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shalane Falanagan today announced Project Eclipse, a mission to run all six World Marathon Majors, starting September 26 in Berlin and concluding November 7 in New York City, at the site of her 2017 championship win.

InsideTracker , the leading truly personalized performance and nutrition system and longtime partner of Flanagan, will support the endeavor with weekly comprehensive blood biometric analysis and consultations with its team of Registered Dietitians. This personalized feedback will help to inform her strategy based on real-time nutrition, inflammation and recovery markers.

Flanagan is one of the most decorated and celebrated American runners in history. After retiring from professional running in 2019, she underwent two knee reconstruction surgeries, started a new coaching career and became a mom, all while confronting the realities of a global pandemic. Project Eclipse is not only a personal mission to reclaim her love for the sport of running and to bolster her mental and physical health, but also a way to inspire others to rise up in the face of their own struggles.

"InsideTracker is honored to be an essential part of Shalane's support team for Project Eclipse," said Mariah Bridges, director of demand generation, InsideTracker. "Not only is it a remarkable demonstration of the personal strength and resilience that has placed Shalane among the world's best, along the way we hope to gather scientific insight that will help her and many others find the joy in doing what they love, and doing it for life."

"Coming off a year and a half where so much was taken away from us, this once-in-a-lifetime fall marathon season gives us all such a rare opportunity for the running community to finally come together on the roads again, to feel less broken and to reclaim our bodies and minds together," said Flanagan.

Due to COVID's impact on race scheduling, this is the first year the six races— Berlin, London, Chicago, Boston, Tokyo (virtual) and New York City— will be run over seven consecutive weeks. With travel logistics and time zone changes added to the already-daunting task of racing 26.2 miles in rapid succession, the insight Flanagan gets from weekly blood biometric analysis from the team at InsideTracker, paired with the holistic performance support she receives regularly from the industry-leading Nike Sport Research Lab, will be essential to guide her training and deliver data-driven performance strategy.

InsideTracker will be sharing real-time insights throughout the endeavor. Follow @insidetracker and use the hashtag #InsideEclipse on Instagram and Twitter to get updates on her progress.

About InsideTrackerFounded in 2009 by top scientists from acclaimed universities in the fields of aging, genetics and biology, InsideTracker is a truly personalized nutrition and performance system. InsideTracker's mission is to help people add years to their lives and life to their years by optimizing their bodies from the inside out. By analyzing the body's data from blood, DNA and fitness trackers, InsideTracker gives a crystal clear picture of what's going on inside, along with a science-backed action plan for improving your health and becoming your best self. Read our peer-reviewed papers in Scientific Reports and Current Developments in Nutrition.

