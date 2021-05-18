InsideTracker Leverages The Power Of Garmin To Deliver First Personalized Performance System To Create Holistic Wellness Programs From Blood, DNA, Fitness Trackers

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InsideTracker , the leading ultra-personalized performance system, today announced the availability of Garmin® integration, making the next generation of InsideTracker the first consumer platform of its kind to give a full, 360-degree view of wellness by enabling users to combine blood biometrics with DNA insights and activity tracker data to optimize endurance, strength, healthspan/longevity and more.

When users integrate InsideTracker with data from their Garmin Connect™ account, they now get real-time health analytics and insights derived from physiomarkers like REM sleep, deep sleep and resting heart rate. Pairing these physiomarkers with blood and DNA results in recommendations that are more personalized, precise and effective.

For example, a user on the fully integrated InsideTracker system, whose decline in deep sleep is recorded by their Garmin device would get an InsideTracker ProTip calling out their genetic predisposition to low magnesium and prior low magnesium detected in their bloodwork, with a prompt to take a magnesium supplement prior to bed or increase daily intake of magnesium-rich foods like avocado, spinach and cashews.

"With this integration, we believe InsideTracker has unlocked the gold standard of health analytics to give our users a true inside view of wellness and deliver real-time holistic health insights," Dr. Gil Blander, co-founder and chief science officer, InsideTracker, said. "Blood biomarkers are a true reflection of what's going on inside your body, but are typically only tested once per quarter; DNA insights can provide clues to genetic potential, but only need to be tested once in a lifetime; health metrics and activity data from Garmin watches, however, show the daily impact of positive lifestyle and nutrition habits you can adjust with the right science to get closer to your goals."

"I have been an InsideTracker and Garmin user, separately, for years, but having the two integrated in the same app is, truly, next-level for hitting my performance and longevity goals," Alexi Pappas, Olympic runner, 10,000-meter national record-holder, Garmin athlete and InsideTracker user, said. "Previously, I was sitting on a heap of data, but didn't know how to specifically use it to impact my own biology. InsideTracker's science-backed ProTips make it simple for me to apply trusted science to daily habits and then see the change in my own biomarkers."

To unlock the power of InsideTracker and Garmin integration, current InsideTracker users can simply download the new iOS app on the App Store. Garmin users who want to integrate with InsideTracker can visit InsideTracker.com , order the InsideTracker plan of their choice, then follow the prompts to sync with their Garmin Connect account and create a customized Action Plan based on their goals. The Android version of the InsideTracker app is expected in Q3 2021.

About InsideTrackerInsideTracker is the leading ultra-personalized performance system that analyzes data from your blood, DNA, lifestyle and fitness tracker to help you optimize your body and reach your health & wellness goals.

InsideTracker's patented algorithm and expert system transforms the body's biomarker data into knowledge, insights and customized action plans of science-backed nutrition, fitness and lifestyle recommendations.

Founded in 2009 by leading scientists in aging, genetics and biometric data from MIT, Tufts, and Harvard, InsideTracker's mission is to improve the healthspan of people everywhere so they can enjoy longer, healthier lives - adding life to their years and years to their life.

Read InsideTracker's peer-reviewed research in Scientific Reports .

Follow InsideTracker on Instagram , Twitter and Facebook .

About GarminEngineered on the inside for life on the outside, Garmin products have revolutionized the aviation, automotive, fitness, marine and outdoor lifestyles. Dedicated to helping people make the most of the time they spend pursuing their passions, Garmin believes every day is an opportunity to innovate and a chance to beat yesterday. Garmin integration is made possible through the Garmin Connect Developer Program . For more information, visit Garmin's virtual pressroom at garmin.com/newsroom, contact media.relations@garmin.com, or follow us at facebook.com/garmin, twitter.com/garminnews, instagram.com/garmin, linkedin.com/company/garmin or youtube.com/garmin.

