Inside The June/July Issue Of AARP The Magazine: Academy Award®-Winning Actor Matthew McConaughey, Healthy Summer Meals And Spending Smart To Save More

WASHINGTON, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In the June/ July 2021 issue of AARP The Magazine ( ATM), cover star Matthew McConaughey shares his love of storytelling, explains his decision to stop acting in romantic comedies, and discusses his family's philosophy of "outlaw logic." Plus, in a personal essay, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar discusses the lessons he's learned on and off the court; AARP financial experts provide a "must-have" preparedness guide for financial emergencies; and we take a nostalgic look back at 40 years of the game-changing music video channel, MTV.

In this issue of AARP The Magazine:

Cover Story: Matthew McConaughey The Academy Award®-winning actor shares childhood memories, lessons for his own family, secrets to joy and more in an exclusive interview with AARP The Magazine.

Personal Essay by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: What I've Learned On and Off The Court, and Why I Still Fight For Racial Equality For All People of Color In AmericaIn an exclusive essay for AARP The Magazine, retired professional basketball player Kareem Abdul-Jabbar offers a candid look at the important role black athletes have played over the decades in the fight for racial justice in America, and how so many have influenced him, both personally and professionally. He also offers his personal views on why athletes need to continue to be role models in the fight against injustice, and his own personal goals as a respected champion. Print and video essay available on AARP.org/jabbar.

Norah O'Donnell The 'CBS Evening News' anchor opens up about her experience as a journalist covering the heavy COVID-19 pandemic news over the last year and where she is finding happiness today. Plus, how O'Donnell is raising her teenage children to have a strong work ethic.

Danny Trejo American actor and restauranteur Danny Trejo reveals the thoughtful and caring personality behind his notoriously tough persona and shares his top life lessons. From saying 'I love you' to helping people around you to being frank, Trejo tells AARP The Magazine how these ideas make his life more fulfilling.

Ye Old Wealth WisdomAARP's George Mannes reviewed dozens of home-management books 100 years old or more, and found a trove of great money advice that still holds true in 2021. Mannes explains how to talk money in your marriage, why a diverse array of investments is the best way to invest, how to rethink our saving habits and which luxuries are necessities.

You Wanted (And Got!) Your MTVIn 1981, MTV launched and played music videos 24 hours per day, revolutionizing the pop music industry. It has continued to grow into one of the most influent, taste-making entertainment platforms in the world. AARP The Magazine celebrates 40 years of the iconic music video channel highlighting favorite moments with Michael Jackson, Madonna, Cyndi Lauper, The Bangles, David Bowie, Whitney Houston and more.

How To Survive a Financial Emergency or Avoid One In The First PlaceA tree falls; a basement floods; your dog bites a neighbor; your tooth throbs with pain: Truth is, expensive emergencies pop up in life, often when least expected. AARP money experts explain the financial costs of handling over dozen such situations, share tips for getting through the emergency, and then offer suggestions for protection to minimize it from happen again - or in the first place.

