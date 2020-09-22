Inside Immerse Cambridge (Photo: Business Wire)

Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) announced this week at Biotech Week Boston the establishment of Immerse™ Cambridge , a new Waters' research laboratory in the heart of Cambridge's Kendall Square.

Waters Corporation (WAT) - Get Report announced this week at Biotech Week Boston the establishment of Immerse™ Cambridge , a new Waters' research laboratory in the heart of Cambridge's Kendall Square. Immerse Cambridge will serve as a strategic, collaborative space in the community, where Waters can partner with academia, research and industry to accelerate the next generation of scientific advancements.

"Immerse Cambridge will house the latest analytical instruments and technology from Waters and will allow us to offer the deep expertise of our scientists to partner with the biotech community to innovate, collaborate and interrogate biology in new ways," said Dr. Udit Batra, Waters President and CEO. "Waters' presence in Kendall Square will enable us to accelerate fresh ideas, partnerships and opportunities, which encapsulates what Biotech Week Boston is all about."

Immerse Cambridge's open innovation concept features the latest cutting-edge analytical, informatics and automation tools that apply to a variety of disciplines across life sciences. The laboratory is purpose-built for innovation and discovery with both speed and agility. It is also optimized for disseminating and expanding ideas through training, joint research and mentoring experiences for students and up-and-coming industry professionals.

Waters announced that a cornerstone project at Immerse Cambridge will feature researchers from both Boston University and Waters co-developing more effective Influenza A virus vaccines. The collaboration, aided by the Massachusetts Life Sciences Center, will harness breakthrough ion mobility-mass spectrometry and bioinformatics technologies to develop more effective methods and techniques for measuring protein glycosylation. In the process, researchers aspire to not only solve a critical problem for influenza vaccine development, but also establish analytical and software solutions that will be broadly applicable for the future of vaccine development and the biomedical field.

In addition to establishing Immerse Cambridge, Waters has furthered its commitment to the Massachusetts life sciences community by joining MassBio, a 1,300 + member nonprofit organization dedicated to preventing, treating and curing diseases through transformative science and technology that brings value and hope to patients. This, combined with future plans to expand to a global network of Immerse labs in major hub cities, will connect Waters directly to the scientific forefront to improve global human health and well-being.

"We are thrilled to welcome Waters Corporation to both MassBio and the Kendall Square community," said Robert K. Coughlin, President and CEO, MassBio. "For over 60 years, their analytical innovations and scientific expertise have made countless contributions to the global life sciences community, and we look forward to their expanded presence in the ecosystem working alongside our members to improve patient lives."

Waters Corporation (WAT) - Get Report, the world's leading specialty measurement company, has pioneered chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis innovations serving the life, materials, and food sciences for more than 60 years. With more than 7,000 employees worldwide, Waters operates directly in 35 countries, including 15 manufacturing facilities, and with products available in more than 100 countries.

