Insellerate Launches DATA IE™ Solution

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Insellerate, the leading mortgage Customer Experience Platform featuring Lead Management, CRM & Engagement that helps lenders close more loans by increasing efficiency gains across sales, marketing, operations management, announces the release of its DATA IE solution.

This innovative solution allows lenders to better serve their customers by quickly turning borrower data into actionable insights and intelligent engagement. DATA IE delivers powerful data insights, leverages that data to enhance borrower engagement, and provides personalized outreach to enhance borrower relationships while delivering timely messaging throughout the borrower journey.

"It is critical to provide lenders with actionable data insights that provide a truly personal and engaging customer experience," said Josh Friend, CEO of Insellerate. "We understand the desire of lenders to better serve their customers, which is why we continue to deliver innovative solutions to allow lenders to do just that."

Insellerate's dynamic DATA IE solution enables loan officers to craft the right message at the right time with the right offer through the power of intelligent data and engagement. This delivers timelier and more personalized engagement, enhanced borrower retention, and higher conversions.

Built by mortgage professionals, the Insellerate Customer Experience Platform has full CRM & Engagement functionality with built-in lead management and automated marketing, now enhanced with actionable data insights. Lenders can improve both the borrower and loan officer experience with multi-channel communication, leveraging tools such as phone, SMS text messaging, email, direct mail, and customer monitoring - anytime, anywhere.

About Insellerate

Insellerate helps lenders close more loans through better borrower engagement. The mortgage industry's most innovative Customer Experience Platform. We deliver dynamic technology, strategy, and content for every channel of your business to ensure engagement throughout the borrower's journey. Insellerate integrates with the software that is powering your business today and into the future. Insellerate is a highly scalable, configurable, and modern platform that accelerates the sales process and generates repeat business. SOC 2 and SSAE 18 certified, Insellerate is built to satisfy the most closely regulated businesses, including banks with mortgage subsidiaries. For more information, visit www.insellerate.com. Or contact us at 855-973-1646.

