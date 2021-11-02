Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG) today announced its Wavemaker 5G indoor router FX2000 will be available on November 5 for T-Mobile for Business customers.

Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG) today announced its Wavemaker 5G indoor router FX2000 will be available on November 5 for T-Mobile for Business customers. The Wavemaker device is a powerful customer premises solution for enterprise and small business. It provides dual-band Wi-Fi 6 that can connect up to 30 Wi-Fi enabled devices, including laptops, tablets, POS systems, smartphones, televisions and more.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211102005541/en/

Inseego's compact 5G fixed wireless router launches at T-Mobile for Business (Photo: Business Wire)

"We're very proud to be selected by T-Mobile for our 5G fixed wireless access CPE and cloud-based SaaS solutions," said Inseego Chairman and CEO Dan Mondor. "The FX2000 brings 5G-powered internet to home office employees, small-medium businesses and students to experience the best of the T-Mobile network. This launch is a major milestone for Inseego and will be our most significant fixed wireless award to date. We are leading the 5G market with our mobile broadband and fixed wireless access solutions as evidenced by this announcement and the rapid growth of our global customer pipeline."

Built for business

The FX2000 packs 5G, LTE and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity into a compact design that fits into any space, with the speed, simplicity and security businesses need:

Easy setup and management -The FX2000 can be set up by anyone (no service technician needed!) in a few minutes. The Inseego Mobile smartphone app makes it easy to optimize performance and manage the FX2000 with user-friendly control settings. In remote workforce deployments, the FX2000 can be configured with consistent settings for all employees, making it easy for IT managers to support all users.

Best-in-class performance -With Inseego's industry-leading antenna and RF technology, the FX2000 can deliver peak 5G speeds over 1 Gbps* (along with fallback to Cat 20 LTE) for fast and reliable connections with sustained high throughput and low latency for applications like videoconferencing, streaming media, AR/VR and cloud computing. It supports dual-band Wi-Fi 6 and can connect up to 30 devices simultaneously. The built-in ethernet LAN port also supports direct connection to a computer or to other routing devices.

Enterprise-grade security -Designed and developed in the U.S. with many layers of advanced security, the FX2000 safeguards data with advanced encryption, hacker prevention, password protection, OpenVPN, Guest Wi-Fi network and more. Robust authentication and other measures protect against cyber threats, allowing customers to connect with confidence to their corporate networks and other resources.

"Fixed wireless access should prove to be a compelling 5G deployment scenario in geographies that are underserved by existing connectivity solutions. The applications for this Inseego offering powered by T-Mobile can support retail locations, offices and remote job sites as well as backup connections for enterprise branch offices. Consequently, it should provide a compelling and affordable consideration," said Will Townsend, Principal Analyst Networking and Security at Moor Insights & Strategy.

Work from anywhere - securely

Remote work has become the new normal for millions of employees and Global Workforce Analytics projects that by 2025 some 70 percent of the workforce will work remotely at least five days a month. The FX2000 indoor router is an ideal solution for these employees.

Unlike slow, overcrowded, and unsecured home Wi-Fi networks, the FX2000 provides an ultra-fast, separate and secure connection to corporate networks. It also provides fast, reliable broadband for employees who don't have dependable internet access at home.

Big benefits for business customers

Branch offices, medical offices, retail shops and restaurants all need ultra-reliable connections for their POS systems, business systems, guest Wi-Fi networks and more. Great for both urban and rural locations, the FX2000 provides fast and secure primary communications and can also be used as a failover solution when other internet access goes down.

Distance learning for all

Millions of students are learning from home and the pandemic continues to underscore the need for secure and reliable high-speed broadband internet. 5G fixed wireless also addresses the huge digital divide in our society by providing economical broadband that was previously unavailable in rural areas of the country. Even after the pandemic ends, the need for fast, reliable broadband for hybrid learning will continue.

The FX2000 connects teachers, classrooms and students to the internet, to their learning tools and to each other — and provides high-speed, low-latency 5G performance for new experiences such as AR and VR. It can also be deployed easily on private networks for large campuses.

Trusted and secure

Designed and developed in the U.S., Inseego solutions are trusted by leading mobile operators, government agencies and enterprise customers worldwide.

To learn more about Inseego 5G products and solutions go to inseego.com. For more about the Inseego Wavemaker 5G indoor router FX2000, see https://inseego.com/products/fixed/fx2000/. For press and analyst inquiries, please email press@inseego.com.

Availability

The Inseego Wavemaker™ 5G indoor router FX2000 is now available for T-Mobile for Business customers. To learn more, visit t-mobile.com/business/b2b-contact-information or call T-Mobile at 1-877-557-2319.

About Inseego Corp.

Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG) is an industry leader in smart device-to-cloud solutions that extend the 5G network edge, enabling broader 5G coverage, multi-gigabit data speeds, low latency and strong security to deliver highly reliable internet access. Our innovative mobile broadband, fixed wireless access (FWA) solutions and software platform incorporate the most advanced technologies (including 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6 and others) into a wide range of products that provide robust connectivity indoors, outdoors and in the harshest industrial environments. Designed and developed in the USA, Inseego products and SaaS solutions build on the company's patented technologies to provide the highest quality wireless connectivity for service providers, enterprises and government entities worldwide. www.inseego.com #Putting5GtoWork

* Actual speeds experienced depend upon network availability and other factors.

©2021 Inseego Corp. All rights reserved. The Inseego name and logo are registered trademarks, and the Wavemaker names are trademarks of Inseego Corp. Other Company, product or service names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211102005541/en/