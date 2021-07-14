InsCorp. Announces New Appointment To Board Of Directors

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InsCorp, Inc. shareholders elected James Fields to join the company's board of directors at its annual meeting. Fields has more than 20 years experience in the information technology industry and is a graduate of Vanderbilt University. In 2003, he founded Concept Technology Inc., which provides managed IT services for businesses and non-profits. Fields' company quickly grew from one employee to a staff of over 50, and is now one of the top IT companies in the region. "Among other criteria, a strong bank board is one that has a diverse set of skills represented," said Mike Qualls, Chairman of InsCorp and INSBANK. "As our organization is known for its utilization of technology, we're excited to have James' expertise at the board of directors level."

Under Fields' direction, Concept Technology has been honored as a fast-growing business and received numerous accolades such as Leading and Top Workplace by various publications including the Nashville Business Journal, Tennessean, Inc., Fortune, Entrepreneur . He remains connected and involved with Nashville's leadership community through organizations such as the Nashville Chapter of Entrepreneurs' Organization, and the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce's Leadership Connect. On a national scale, Fields is part of an industry-leading peer group known as Service Leadership, a national network of leaders within the managed service provider industry, who collectively share best practices, education and training, and executive coaching.

"Beyond his expertise in the IT field, James has proven entrepreneurial and leadership skills as demonstrated by the success of his own firm," said Jim Rieniets, President & CEO of INSBANK. "Those attributes will also serve our company well as INSBANK continues along its path of growth and innovation." Mr. Fields was elected by InsCorp shareholders to serve a three-year term expiring in 2024.

About INSBANK

Since 2000, INSBANK has offered its clients highly personalized service provided by experienced relationship managers, while positioning itself as an innovator, utilizing technologies to deliver those services efficiently and conveniently. In addition to its commercial focused operation, INSBANK operates three divisions, Medquity, TMA Medical Banking and INSBANK Online. Medquity offers healthcare banking solutions to individuals nationwide, whether they are still in residency, practicing or entering retirement, while TMA Medical Banking provides banking services specifically to members of the Tennessee Medical Association. INSBANK Online offers nationally available virtual private client services for interest bearing deposits. INSBANK is owned by InsCorp, Inc., a Tennessee bank holding company. The bank is headquartered in Nashville at 2106 Crestmoor Road, and has an office in Brentwood at 5614 Franklin Pike Circle. For more information, please visit www.insbank.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inscorp-announces-new-appointment-to-board-of-directors-301334077.html

SOURCE INSBANK