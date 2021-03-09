INSBANK Expands Treasury Team With New Hire

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- INSBANK, a Nashville-based commercial bank, today announced the addition of Chris Cahill as Treasury Management Officer. Chris brings over a decade of experience in financial technology, including business development focused on commercial real estate, nonprofit, C&I and healthcare, as well as diverse sales, marketing and management experience. His background will augment the level of expertise necessary to expand INSBANK's Treasury division, offering technology advanced deposit and treasury solutions to new and existing businesses, both small and large. Adding to the Treasury Management teams accreditations, he maintains both an Accounts Payable Solutions Consultant (APSC) certificate and a Certified Purchasing Card Professional (CPCP) certification. Chris serves the Nashville community as a Finance Committee Member for both Saddle Up! and Habitat for Humanity, as well as a board member of The Heimerdinger Foundation.

"We are excited for Chris to be joining our Treasury Management team," said INSBANK's Director of Treasury Andrew Smith. "His years of experience and focus on growing commercial deposit relationships will be valuable to our organization. Adding Chris' knowledge of our market and expertise in cash management solutions will help our team identity, develop and build long-term relationships with our clients."

"Treasury management is an important silo of business for our company, against a backdrop of rapid change in the banking industry," said Jim Rieniets, President and CEO of INSBANK. "Leveraging technology internally and working with solutions providers, our team has an innovative set of services that Chris can use to help us achieve growth objectives for the bank."

Chris will maintain an office at the bank's Green Hills Headquarters, providing him ease of access to the business community.

About INSBANK

Since 2000, INSBANK has offered its clients highly personalized service provided by experienced relationship managers, while positioning itself as an innovator, utilizing technologies to deliver those services efficiently and conveniently. In addition to its commercial focused operation, INSBANK operates three divisions, Medquity, TMA Medical Banking and INSBANK Online. Medquity offers healthcare banking solutions to individuals nationwide, whether they are still in residency, practicing or entering retirement, while TMA Medical Banking provides banking services specifically to members of the Tennessee Medical Association. INSBANK Online offers nationally available virtual private client services for interest bearing deposits. INSBANK is owned by InsCorp, Inc., a Tennessee bank holding company. The bank is headquartered in Nashville at 2106 Crestmoor Road and has an office in Brentwood at 5614 Franklin Pike Circle. For more information, please visit www.insbank.com.

