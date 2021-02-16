INSBANK Expands Medquity Team With New Hire

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- INSBANK, a Nashville-based commercial bank, today announced the addition of Zac Duckett. Zac joins INSBANK as a Relationship Manager for the Bank's healthcare divisions, TMA Medical Banking and Medquity, the latter having launched last fall. While Medquity initially launched with its web-based student loan refinance platform, Zac's expertise, with over a decade of healthcare banking, will aid in the growth and expansion of this division to provide solutions to healthcare companies and medical professionals from residency to retirement. Prior to Zac's experience in healthcare banking, he spent a number of years in commercial lending and providing brokerage services for firms in Atlanta.

"I am thrilled to welcome Zac to our team," said Medquity Division Head Blake Wilson. "Zac's healthcare banking expertise and strong relationships are highly complementary to our growth objectives. We are excited to add his experience and creativity in structuring loans to healthcare companies and medical professionals for joint ventures, acquisitions, and other improvement/growth objectives."

"The bank's healthcare silos have steadily developed over the last several years, and our strategic plans for continued growth of both Medquity and TMA Medical Banking are supported when people of Zac's caliber join our team," said Jim Rieniets, President & CEO of INSBANK.

Zac will maintain an office at the bank's Green Hills Headquarters, providing him a central location to reach into the community. For more information about INSBANK, please visit www.insbanktn.com.

About INSBANK

Since 2000, INSBANK has offered its clients highly personalized service provided by experienced relationship managers, while positioning itself as an innovator, utilizing technologies to deliver those services efficiently and conveniently. In addition to its commercial focused operation, INSBANK operates three divisions, Medquity, TMA Medical Banking and INSBANK Online. Medquity offers healthcare banking solutions to individuals nationwide, whether they are still in residency, practicing or entering retirement, while TMA Medical Banking provides banking services specifically to members of the Tennessee Medical Association. INSBANK Online offers nationally available virtual private client services for interest bearing deposits. INSBANK is owned by InsCorp, Inc., a Tennessee bank holding company. The bank is headquartered in Nashville at 2106 Crestmoor Road, and has an office in Brentwood at 5614 Franklin Pike Circle. For more information, please visit www.insbanktn.com.

