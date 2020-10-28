INRIX Launches SaaS Application Suite To Uncover Mobility Insights Worldwide

INRIX IQ uses the richest, most diverse insights to transform anyone into a data scientist

KIRKLAND, Wash., Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- INRIX, Inc., a leading provider of connected car services and transportation analytics, today announced INRIX IQ, a new software-as-a-service (SaaS) application suite, to help make sense of location-based data for faster, smarter and easier decision making. INRIX IQ is an on-demand, cloud-based suite that makes it easy for anyone to uncover mobility insights - whether it's understanding how COVID-19 is impacting traffic flow or managing the curb for TNC loading zones.

Organizations that leverage big data insights are frequently forced to rely on siloed data sets, clunky tools and a data scientist to unearth the findings. As resources and budgets continue to be impacted worldwide, INRIX IQ helps organizations move away from expensive hardware, custom solutions, timely fieldwork and different data sets. cloud-based applications ensure fresh insights, tools and user experience - continually updated with new features.

"Connected devices have created an explosion of data that can improve our lives, but the answers are frequently buried in massive amounts of data." Bryan Mistele. "In today's fast paced world, organizations need answers in minutes or hours, not days or months. INRIX IQ is a reliable, easy-to-use SaaS application suite to help anyone understand the movement of people and goods - anytime, anywhere."

By connecting the dots between people, vehicles, roads, cities and businesses, INRIX IQ helps organizations gain deep insights from the entire transportation and mobility eco-system. At launch, users can access four applications with additional features and tools available later this year.

Roadway Analytics provides instant and precise insights into what is happening on roads, benchmark and improve roadway performance and maximize the investment of public funds.

Trip Trends delivers powerful insights to help cities, road authorities and businesses quickly understand passenger, heavy freight and local fleet travel trends in the US and Europe.

Road Rules lays the foundation for connected mobility by helping cities digitize, manage and communicate the rules of roadways, curbs and sidewalks to operators, businesses and users to ensure safe and efficient mobility.

Data Showcase gives access to content layers that power Traffic, Routing, Travel Times, Incidents, Parking and Driver Services onto a single interface for location-based insights.

INRIX has spent the past 15 years helping the world's most innovative public sector agencies, businesses, automakers and transit agencies take advantage of location-based insights. INRIX IQ brings those same high-quality insights and visualizations available into a self-serve, cloud platform.

To take INRIX IQ for a test drive, sign up for a free trial: iq.inrix.com

About INRIXINRIX is a global leader in connected car services and mobility analytics. We help cities and businesses use big data to identify and solve transportation problems, making the world safer, happier and greener. Our partners are automakers, governments, retailers, insurance agencies, advertisers and dozens of other industries that can benefit from understanding how people and vehicles move. Learn more at INRIX.com.

