Input 1 And Prelude Software Form Strategic Alliance To Provide Complete Inbound And Outbound Payment Services For The Insurance Industry

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. and NATICK, Mass., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Input 1 and Prelude Software announced today their strategic alliance to provide a comprehensive platform of digital inbound and outbound payment solutions. Prelude Software is a premier provider of streamlined outbound claims payment services, while Input 1 is a rapidly expanding provider of inbound digital insurance billing and payments solutions.

With a seamless integration to existing systems, inbound/outbound reporting, and flexible payment methods, our unified approach meets the needs of today and addresses the challenges of tomorrow. - T. Greenbaum

The insurance industry is highly competitive. Companies that want to gain a business advantage use Input 1 and Prelude Software to manage their payments processes to help them create operational efficiency and give them the flexibility to focus on core business objectives. The alliance between Input 1 and Prelude provides for a true end-to-end billing and payments experience that creates a seamless payments flow for an insurer from bill presentment and payment processing through claims processing. "Both Prelude and Input 1 have been experts in our respective segments of the insurance payment lifecycle for decades. Our mutual client-focused approach amplifies our respective offerings. Well-established and documented integration protocols, implementation teams that are second to none, and robust and reliable systems all come together to yield an outstanding offering. Our solution is the best option for the insurance space because we provide our clients with dedicated attention from the discovery phase through day-to-day use. This ensures our payment technology and services perform exactly how clients expect them to work," said Steve Root, President of Prelude Software.

There are more insurers today vying for market share than ever before. They all look to create greater operational efficiency, reduce costs, grow their business, and enhance customer service. But established insurers and MGAs have unique operations. Each has different operating methods and payment servicing needs with specific criteria that require more than just a one-size-fits-all technology component. "The alliance between Prelude and Input 1 provides the holistic experience that clients have come to expect throughout the entire payment lifecycle. With a seamless integration to existing systems, inbound/outbound reporting, and flexible payment methods, our unified approach meets the needs of today and addresses the challenges of tomorrow," said Todd Greenbaum, President, and CEO of Input 1. "Both organizations have a deep commitment to the success of our customers. Both organizations are based on the notion that we don't just deliver solutions, but we deliver partnerships. Moreover, our respective depth of experience in each side of digital payments cycle means that our clients aren't waiting for us to figure things out after engagement. We get it right the first time."

About Prelude Software

Prelude Software is a leading provider of enterprise-wide disbursement solutions for insurance companies and hospitals. Its industry-renowned PayPilot ® ePayables hub solution extends the life and capabilities of clients' existing infrastructure by interfacing with their siloed source systems. PayPilot enables the workflows of claims, policy, and finance to centralize, streamline, and increase the security and control of the payment process. Whether through proactive, strategic ERP partnerships or first-time implementations, Prelude has over 30 years of experience interfacing with everything a client has required. PayPilot provides a single, universal platform with 21st century capabilities for processing, issuing, reporting, and reconciling payments. PayPilot helps companies stay compliant and facilitates data synchronization across their enterprise. PayPilot enables payee choice via its PayPilot Payee Portal, allowing payees to select their favored method of payment, providing fast, secure payments the way your payees want to get paid.

About Input 1

Input 1 is a leading provider of digital billing and payment solutions to insurance carriers, MGAs, banks, agencies, and premium finance companies located throughout North America. Our software and cloud billing and payment solutions provide online access to more than one million agents, brokers, and policyholders annually.

Media Contact:

Input 1 Marketing Department888-882-2554 ext. 2135 information@input1.com

Prelude Software, Inc. Bill Clausen800-996-6427 ext. 321 Info@PreludeSoftware.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/input-1-and-prelude-software-form-strategic-alliance-to-provide-complete-inbound-and-outbound-payment-services-for-the-insurance-industry-301381760.html

SOURCE Input 1; Prelude Software, Inc.