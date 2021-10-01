InPlay's NanoBeacon Named RFID Journal's Best New Product Of 2021

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of InPlay's innovative design and game changer in the RFID industry, RFID Journal awarded InPlay's newly launched NanoBeacon product - IN100 the prestigious "RFID Journal's Best New Product of 2021" award at the just-held RFID Journal Live industry show in Phoenix, AZ. RFID Journal is the world's first independent media company devoted solely to radio frequency identification and its many business applications. by far, it has become the world's leading source of RFID news and insights.

This honor recognizes InPlay for making low-power Bluetooth technology an effective technology founder and enabler of next-generation active RFID and wireless sensor design through innovative and performance breakthroughs in its Bluetooth beacon chip design. It will enable next generation of IIoT applications with capturing rich data sets and value creation.

The IN100 integrates with the latest Bluetooth 5 technology and supports both traditional LE advertising and extended advertising. It supports the 1Mbps PHY as well as 125Kbps coded PHY, which gives it a big boost for long range wireless applications. The device features a firmware-less design that eliminates the hassle of understanding complex Bluetooth communication protocols, making it a true configure-and-use design. The IN100 also supports various types of sensor interfaces, including analog signals and digital interfaces such as I2C. Developers can easily connect it to analog or digital sensors, configure sensor thresholds, and once the threshold is reached, wirelessly distribute alarms or raw sensor data information via its Bluetooth over-the-air interface.

Other key features of the IN100 are:

Ultra-low power consumption

Avg. 650nA @ 1min as advertising interval

Ultra-low cost

Enhanced Security

Built-in ultra-low leakage load switches

Wide operating voltage range (suitable for all types of batteries)

1.1V~3.6V

Wide operating temperature range

-40°C ~ +125°C

Reduced footprint package

DFN8 (2.5mm x 2.5mm)



QFN18 (3.0mm x 3.0mm)

"We are honored to receive the RFID Journal 2021 Best New Product Award and thank our RFID industry colleagues for the high recognition of our product and technology. I believe NanoBeacon's programming-free, low-power, low-cost, and strong security technology will definitely bring some new ideas for the future of asset management and industrial IoT applications, and we are willing to create value and grow together with the industry's leading customers and system integrators," said Jason Wu, co-founder and CEO of InPlay Inc.

About InPlay

InPlay Inc is a fabless semiconductor company whose mission is to provide highly scalable, low-latency, low-power wireless communications technologies that unlock the vast potential of the VR/AR, healthcare and wireless industrial IoT markets. The company was founded by a group of wireless engineers experienced in wireless and mobile communication systems with unique technologies in RF, analog mixed-signal circuits, and low-power circuit design. InPlay has a research and development team in Irvine, California, with operations and business development in both the United States and China.

Media Contact:

Emmy Chang Emmy.chang@inplay-tech.com +1-949-378-6361

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inplays-nanobeacon-named-rfid-journals-best-new-product-of-2021-301389451.html

SOURCE InPlay Inc.