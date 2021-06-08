Inpixon Wins Multi-Year Contract For Smart Office App For International Banking Organization

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inpixon (Nasdaq: INPX), the Indoor Intelligence™ company, today announced that its smart office app, acquired in the recent The CXApp acquisition, has been selected by a major European-based commercial and retail banking firm with more than 50,000 employees for implementation across more than 75 locations. The seven-figure contract includes both up-front professional services fees and annual subscription licenses covering a two-year period.

The location-aware app will be custom-branded and configured to fit the customer's requirements for a smart, innovative and connected workplace with safety, productivity and engagement goals at its core. The app will deliver an enhanced work experience for employees regardless of their location, be it working from the office or remote, and will offer desk booking for more than 30,000 desks plus conference room booking, hoteling, indoor navigation, news and event feeds, and employee notifications. The app will integrate Microsoft Active Directory, single sign-on (SSO), surveys, polls and more for a frictionless workplace experience.

"Companies are looking for innovative solutions that promote productivity and deliver superior user experiences while ensuring safety as they support employees returning to work," commented Nadir Ali, CEO of Inpixon. "We are pleased that our award winning mobile app solution, which integrates a wide array of work functions into a single app, was selected by this major retail and commercial bank. We are seeing strong demand for our workplace experience platform and look forward to announcing additional contract awards."

About Inpixon

Inpixon® (Nasdaq: INPX) is the innovator of Indoor Intelligence™, delivering actionable insights for people, places and things. Combining the power of mapping, positioning and analytics, Inpixon helps to create smarter, safer, and more secure environments. The company's Indoor Intelligence and mobile app solutions are leveraged by a multitude of industries to optimize operations, increase productivity, and enhance safety. Inpixon customers can take advantage of industry leading location awareness, RTLS, workplace and hybrid event solutions, analytics, sensor fusion and the IoT to create exceptional experiences and to do good with indoor data. For the latest insights, follow Inpixon on LinkedIn, and Twitter, and visit inpixon.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

