Inpixon Secures Purchase Order For Hundreds Of High-End, Next-Generation, Multi-Tech RF Sensors For U.S. Federal Government

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inpixon (Nasdaq: INPX), the Indoor Intelligence™ company, today announced it has received a purchase order for hundreds of high-end, next-generation, multi-tech radio frequency (RF) sensors for a U.S. federal government customer.

Inpixon multi-tech RF sensors detect and locate active Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, cellular and UWB wireless transmissions emanating from phones, smartwatches, tablets, computers, access points, IoT devices and more. Inpixon security solutions are designed to help corporate enterprises and governmental agencies combat theft of confidential information while enhancing safety and operational efficiency by providing visibility into the location of visitors, wireless devices, key personnel and critical assets within a facility. Inpixon security solutions have earned multiple industry honors including the Security Excellence Award and the IoT Sensor Company of the Year Award.

Soumya Das, COO of Inpixon, stated, "Our newest generation of multi-tech sensors demonstrate our continuing commitment to providing customers with comprehensive security solutions that assist organizations in creating a smarter, safer and more secure environment for personnel, visitors and assets. We are pleased to receive this purchase order from a U.S. federal government customer and believe this is further evidence of the continued recognition of the value of our solutions. We expect additional, significant high-margin orders in the months and years ahead from security-sensitive governmental and private facilities to address their growing physical and cybersecurity threats."

About Inpixon

Inpixon® (Nasdaq: INPX) is the innovator of Indoor Intelligence™, delivering actionable insights for people, places and things. Combining the power of mapping, positioning and analytics, Inpixon helps to create smarter, safer, and more secure environments. The company's Indoor Intelligence and mobile app solutions are leveraged by a multitude of industries to optimize operations, increase productivity, and enhance safety. Inpixon customers can take advantage of industry leading location awareness, RTLS, workplace and hybrid event solutions, analytics, sensor fusion and the IoT to create exceptional experiences and to do good with indoor data. For the latest insights, follow Inpixon on LinkedIn, Twitter, and visit inpixon.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. While management has based any forward-looking statements included in this release on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of the control of Inpixon and its subsidiaries, which could cause actual results to materially differ from such statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, the fluctuation of economic conditions, the impact of COVID-19 on Inpixon's results of operations and global supply chain constraints, Inpixon's ability to integrate the products and business from recent acquisitions into its existing business, the performance of management and employees, the regulatory landscape as it relates to privacy regulations and their applicability to Inpixon's technology, Inpixon's ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement and other continued listing requirements, the ability to obtain financing, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in Inpixon's periodic and current reports available for review at sec.gov. Furthermore, Inpixon operates in a highly competitive and rapidly changing environment where new and unanticipated risks may arise. Accordingly, investors should not place any reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. Inpixon disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, update or revise forward-looking statements.

Inpixon Contacts

Media relations and general inquiries:InpixonEmail: marketing@inpixon.comWeb: inpixon.com/contact-us

Investor relations:Crescendo Communications, LLCTel: +1 212-671-1020Email: INPX@crescendo-ir.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inpixon-secures-purchase-order-for-hundreds-of-high-end-next-generation-multi-tech-rf-sensors-for-us-federal-government-301364173.html

SOURCE Inpixon