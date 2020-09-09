Inpixon Expands Latin American Reach - Executes Sales And Distribution Agreement With Importer And Distributor, GASCOM

PALO ALTO, Calif. and TORONTO, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inpixon (Nasdaq: INPX), a leading indoor data company that delivers Indoor Intelligence™ solutions, today announced that it has entered into a multi-year reseller agreement with GASCOM, S.A. de C.V. ("GASCOM"), a leading importation and distribution organization with extensive expertise bringing a wide range of international products into Central America and Mexico.

"We look forward to leveraging the breadth of GASCOM's experience across many large and important business verticals and its relationships with senior officials in several governments," commented Nadir Ali, CEO of Inpixon. "Given the specific system requirements of three clients identified by GASCOM in particular, Inpixon's recent certification from the United States Federal Communications Commission ("FCC") for our multi-technology sensor and of our Ultra-Wideband ("UWB") module were catalysts for proceeding with GASCOM to address these customer use cases along with our sensor's cellular, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Low Energy ("BLE") and indoor mapping capabilities."

"Significant global investment by leading multi-national companies is driving substantial demand for innovative technology products that are essential for growing companies and government entities," said GASCOM's Head of Sales, Evelyn Jimenez. "Technology innovation by companies such as Inpixon, which has demonstrated to us its ability to successfully serve large enterprise customers and the United States government, is crucial for the continued growth of our customers and governments and their ability to compete on a global scale by adoption of these advancements in the region. Inpixon's introduction of technology that has the ability to provide positional accuracy of under 30 centimeters will allow us to address some of the largest challenges against economic growth caused by the COVID-19 pandemic."

Ms. Jimenez continued, "For example, El Salvador has been one of the leading countries in the world regarding the measures it has taken to prevent and mitigate the spread of COVID-19. It was one of the first countries to close its international borders and to require a mandatory stay-at-home order. Importantly, El Salvador's President, Nayib Bukele, has focused not only on taking the steps needed to mitigate the spread of this virus but also to implement vital economic aid programs to reactivate and strengthen the country's economy. President Bukele has requested an extraordinary $3 billion dollars in an emergency fund to stimulate the economy and innovate in the protection of the country's citizens. He has also built the largest COVID-19 hospital in Central America, Hospital de El Salvador, which is now completely operational and running full time. Given these factors and The Government of El Salvador's interest in investing in high-tech products, we believe implementation of location-awareness technologies in government facilities, hospitals, airports and at border entry points will further demonstrate El Salvador's leadership in Central America and the world. We are also exploring distributed system integration with the Central America Integration System (' SICA')."

Added Mr. Ali, "We are aware of no company other than Inpixon that has entered the large and growing market in Central America and Mexico that can deliver the capabilities of a sensor able to detect cellular, Wi-Fi, BLE and UWB, that is also integrated with an Indoor Intelligence platform that includes mapping, analytics and device positioning. Along with GASCOM's management, we look forward to implementation of Inpixon technology and its powerful positional accuracy across a diverse set of opportunities ranging from cybersecurity situational awareness, contact tracing and rogue device detection to asset tracking and visitor management. Together, we intend to take a leadership role in bringing world-class location-based services ("LBS") and real-time location systems ("RTLS") to the region.

GASCOM's primary offices are located in San Salvador, El Salvador, and GASCOM also has operations in Panama, Guatemala, Belize, Honduras, Costa Rica, Nicaragua and Mexico. GASCOM's experienced team imports and distributes some of the most recognized global brands in Central America and Mexico. "At GASCOM, our team represents innovative brands such as DJI, which is the worldwide leader in aerial drones," noted Ms. Jimenez. "We believe we were the first group in Central America to distribute DJI, and our sales have grown 46% year-over-year. We are confident that our expansive client base and deep distribution channels will allow Inpixon's technology to be widely adopted by marque customers and innovative governments throughout the region."

