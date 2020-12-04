Inphi Wins GSA's Most Respected Public Semiconductor Company Award

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inphi Corporation (IPHI) - Get Report, a leader in high-speed data movement interconnects, announced today that it was awarded the Global Semiconductor Alliance's (GSA) award for Most Respected Public Semiconductor Company Achieving $500 Million to $1 Billion in Annual Sales. The award is based on feedback from the greater GSA community, and recognizes leading semiconductor companies that have exhibited market growth through technological innovation and exceptional business management strategies.

"Although it has been a challenging year for all, Inphi has become a major force in the semiconductor industry. Their peers, partners and customers admire their strong growth and accordingly the GSA has bestowed the 'Most Respected Public Semiconductor Company Award' to Inphi," said Jodi Shelton, CEO and Co-Founder of GSA. "The company has had a rapid rise to the leading ranks of the high-speed data movement and accelerated the transition to the digital world. This recognition is well deserved."

"Winning the GSA award culminates a tremendous 2020 for Inphi," said Ford Tamer, President and CEO of Inphi. "This is very special for Inphi because it's the first time we've been nominated and won the 'Most Respected Public Semiconductor Award.' Thank you to GSA and to our amazing Inphi team for your great accomplishments that have led to growing our revenue, profits, stock price, and market growth over 20 times since 2012. Thank you to our customers, partners, and shareholders for your continued support during the various ups and downs. We're very honored."

GSA member companies cast online votes each year for the Most Respected Public Semiconductor Companies at several revenue levels based on best products, vision and future opportunities. Over the past 24 years, the GSA awards program has recognized the achievements of top-performing semiconductor firms in a variety of categories.

