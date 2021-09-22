Inozyme Pharma To Present At The 2021 Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference

BOSTON, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: INZY), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases of abnormal mineralization, today announced Axel Bolte, MSc, MBA, the company's co-founder, president, and chief executive officer, will present at the 2021 Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 29, at 1:20 p.m. ET.

The presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed from the Investors & News section of Inozyme's website under Events . An archived replay of the webcast will be available for up to 60 days following the event.

About Inozyme PharmaInozyme Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: INZY), is a rare disease biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of diseases of abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton. Through our in-depth understanding of the biological pathways involved in mineralization, we are pursuing the development of therapeutics to address the underlying causes of these debilitating diseases. It is well established that two genes, ENPP1 and ABCC6, play key roles in a critical mineralization pathway and that defects in these genes lead to abnormal mineralization. We are initially focused on developing a novel therapy to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 Deficiencies.

Inozyme Pharma was founded in 2017 by Joseph Schlessinger, Ph.D., Demetrios Braddock, M.D., Ph.D., and Axel Bolte, MSc, MBA, with technology developed by Dr. Braddock and licensed from Yale University. For more information, please visit www.inozyme.com .

