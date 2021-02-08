Inova Appoints Claude Basset As Chief Product Officer

LYON, France, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inova, the market-leading partnering platform for the pharmaceutical and biotech industry, today announced that Claude Basset has joined their leadership team as Chief Product Officer.

LYON, France, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inova, the market-leading partnering platform for the pharmaceutical and biotech industry, today announced that Claude Basset has joined their leadership team as Chief Product Officer.

Inova is a French Tech success story that, now in its 10th year, has captured more than half of the partnering platform market amongst the world's largest pharmaceutical companies. Inova's technology helps more than 150 biopharma actors on every continent to accelerate their partnering activities and realize the future of medicine faster and more efficiently than ever before. With strong industry partnerships including BIO and a best-in-class partnering event application, Inova is increasingly recognized as a key player in the digital transformation of partnering in the pharmaceutical industry.

As Chief Product Officer, Claude will lead the definition and delivery of the next generation of Inova solutions. She will work closely with customers to ensure Inova delivers the best platform for their partnering activities by leveraging her industry expertise and Inova's innovative technology.

"Claude is a strong addition to our Inova team," said Gilles Toulemonde, co-founder and CEO of Inova. "Claude's long experience and track record of success in developing, marketing, and delivering products within the biopharmaceutical industry is unparalleled. The Leadership Team and I look forward to working alongside her as Inova continues to build its transformative technology platform."

"I have a passion for helping to transform great ideas into commercial success stories and I'm excited to be bringing this passion to Inova," said Claude Basset. "The pharmaceutical industry is today undergoing a profound digital transformation, and I can't wait to leverage my history in the life science industry and my experience developing innovative solutions to accelerate that transformation with Inova."

Claude has a long history leading innovation and product development in the life science and medical technology sector. Early in her career, she worked as a Product Manager in the medtech sector before co-founding the startup ATS (Advanced Trauma Systems). After achieving profitability and seeing ATS acquired, Claude worked in various leadership roles in companies active in the healthcare industry including IMS Health (now IQVIA) and IDRAC, where she served as Managing Director.

In 2004, Claude joined Thomson Reuters as General Manager and in 2009 was appointed to lead the company's Life Science brand strategy as Vice President for Strategic Marketing. She would go on to serve as Vice President for Content Strategy and Vice President for Customer Strategy and Operations, before a 2014 appointment to the role of Vice President for Product Management and Go-To-Market for a product portfolio with $70 million in annual sales.

In 2017, Claude moved to Clarivate as Global Head of Product Management, Life Sciences. Here she managed, transformed, grew a product portfolio generating $150 million in annual revenues, and engaged with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to create and sell a new global information solution for drug development.

ABOUT INOVA

Inova accelerates partnering for the future of medicine. Its cloud-based solutions help life science companies manage their biopharma opportunities more efficiently. They secure licensing and collaboration opportunities, accelerate deal-making and successfully manage their alliances. Inova also provides One-on-One Partnering, the market-leading partnering & matchmaking platform that facilitates thousands of face-to-face meetings at dozens of biopharma conferences worldwide including the BIO International Convention and BIO Asia. Over 150 life science companies, including 30 of the top 50 pharmaceutical companies, and many midsize pharma and innovative biotechs already use Inova's cloud platform. Inova is headquartered in Lyon, France, and also operates offices in New York and Tokyo.

For more information, visit www.inova-software.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Sabrina Buquoy, sabrina.buquoy@inova-software.com

Related Images

image1.png

Related Links

Virtual Partnering

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inova-appoints-claude-basset-as-chief-product-officer-301223534.html

SOURCE Inova