Innowatts To Partner With Shell For AI-Powered Demand Forecasting

HOUSTON, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Innowatts, a leading energy Software as a Service (SaaS) platform that helps electricity providers optimize and transform their businesses with artificial intelligence (AI) enabled forecasting and customer-centric data analytics, today announced its selection by Shell Energy Europe Limited to provide AI-powered demand forecasting solutions, serving Shell's northern European portfolio.

As a major energy supplier and carbon emissions market participant, Shell Energy Europe will leverage Innowatts' demand analytics and forecasting product modules to facilitate supply management and provide additional insights into its customers' carbon footprints, to help them meet their sustainability goals. Innowatts' platform combines customer-centric energy analytics with insights stemming from managing millions of meters around the world, to provide accurate bottom-up demand forecasts and dramatically improve power-purchase efficiency.

The service agreement is a key milestone as Innowatts continues to expand in Europe. Since launching its European operations in July 2019, Innowatts has worked with Shell Energy Europe and other major regional energy providers to optimize supply management costs, enhance network planning for different electrification scenarios, and provide personalized and value-added services to their end consumers.

" Europe is a priority for Innowatts. We are proud to have partnered with Shell Ventures since our Series A round," says Dave Boundy, Chief Technology Officer and European General Manager at Innowatts. "Our AI-powered Saas platform can help accelerate the transition to clean energy use in an economically sustainable way, with data-driven intelligence that adapts to providers' evolving energy needs."

About InnowattsInnowatts is a leading energy SaaS platform that utilizes best-in-class artificial intelligence to help electricity providers unlock grid edge opportunities, increase customer value, and accelerate the transition to sustainable energy solutions. The Innowatts platform leverages insights from more than 40 million meters, delivering real-time, customer-centric energy analytics with unprecedented accuracy. With clients and operations across the Americas, Europe and Asia, Innowatts is a global leader, enabling energy providers to become truly customer-focused and fully leverage the power of data to transform their businesses. For more information, please visit www.innowatts.com .

