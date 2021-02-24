Innoviz Names Udy Gal-On Chief Operating Officer

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Innoviz Technologies, a technology leader of high-performance, solid-state LiDAR sensors and perception software, announced today the nomination of Udy Gal-On as Chief Operation Officer (COO), effective March 1, 2021.

Gal-On brings more than 30 years of experience in senior roles at leading companies within the Semiconductor, Telecommunications and Smart Energy industries. For eight years, he served as VP Operations at SolarEdge, a global leader in smart energy solutions and one of the fastest growing companies in Israel. During his time at SolarEdge, the company achieved incredible growth, reaching $1.5 billion annual revenues and becoming the world leader in the solar inverter and Smart Energy technology sector. As part of his role as VP Operations, he successfully developed the company's capacity, launched new products, managed large teams, built an end-to-end factory in Israel, and helped position SolarEdge to be the innovation and technology gold standard in its space.

Prior to SolarEdge, Gal-On served as VP Engineering at ECI Telecom, as Engineering Department Manager at Marvell Semiconductor (formerly Intel), as well as in other Engineering and Operational roles at leading companies in Israel. As Chief Operating Officer at Innoviz, Gal-On will assume responsibility for the operations, engineering and quality infrastructure of the company, ensuring they meet the strict requirements of the automotive industry. In his personal life, he enjoys spending time with his wife and two kids as well as practicing music.

"I'm excited to join the Innoviz leadership team and a company with a culture of innovation, comprised of extremely talented people," said Udy Gal-On. "I look forward to bringing my expertise to help Innoviz reach its goals, while meeting the high-volume manufacturing needs of Innoviz products and expanding production capacity to support multiple programs and designs, such as the InnovizTwo and future products."

Innoviz is a leading manufacturer of high-performance, solid-state LiDAR sensors and perception software that enable the mass production of autonomous vehicles. Innoviz's offerings include InnovizOne, an automotive-grade, mass-production LiDAR sensor, InnovizTwo, next generation high-performance automotive-grade LiDAR sensor, and Innoviz's perception software, designed to complement its hardware offerings with advanced AI and machine learning-based classification, detection and tracking features.

