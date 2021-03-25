Innoviz Launches Revolutionary Automotive Perception Platform To Accelerate Major Automakers' Autonomous Vehicle Production

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Innoviz Technologies , Ltd., a leading provider of high-performance, solid-state LiDAR sensors and perception software, announced today that it has released its highly anticipated Automotive Perception Platform - InnovizAPP for the automotive industry. InnovizAPP is the company's advanced perception platform, which includes automotive-grade hardware and software that enable autonomous vehicles (AVs) to identify and classify objects. Innoviz is already shipping InnovizAPP to selected automaker giants, helping them accelerate timelines for consumer AV programs globally.

InnovizAPP is based on Innoviz's advanced Perception Software, which leverages the rich data derived from Innoviz's LiDAR sensors, coupled with proprietary AI algorithms, to analyze the point cloud and estimate an object's speed with high precision. The software can accurately detect and classify objects in any 3D driving scene up to 250 meters away, including cars, trucks, motorcycles, pedestrians, and more. It also executes perception algorithms in real time, detecting and classifying pixels as collision relevant or non-collision relevant.

The InnovizAPP hardware provides an automotive-grade reference design based on low-cost automotive-grade components. It connects to existing vehicle systems and enables real-time perception in a simple plug-and-play manner, allowing automakers to test and learn how to build their own autonomous driving systems.

"InnovizAPP is a true technology breakthrough, offering an adaptable automotive-grade chip and platform that can be incorporated into existing vehicles," said Omer Keilaf, CEO and Co-Founder of Innoviz. "We developed it in response to requests from major automakers, and our customers in Asia, Europe, and North America are already optimizing their AV programs with this platform, which is rapidly becoming the gold standard for customer validation."

Both the perception software and Innoviz's solid-state LiDAR sensor, InnovizOne, are designed and developed to conform with the automotive industry's highest standards and are being adopted by key industry leaders, including BMW.

This news follows Innoviz's announcement on December 11, 2020, that it entered into a definitive agreement with Collective Growth Corporation (CGRO) , which would result in Innoviz becoming a publicly listed company. The combined Company will retain the Innoviz Technologies, Ltd. name, and its ordinary shares are expected to be listed on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol "INVZ".

About Innoviz TechnologiesInnoviz is a leading provider of technology that will put autonomous vehicles on roads, ultimately changing the world and making life better. Innoviz is the only company with LiDAR technology that can "see" better than a human driver, while also meeting the automotive industry's strict requirements for performance, safety, and price. Selected by BMW for its fully electric iX autonomous car program, Innoviz's technology will be the first to be deployed in consumer vehicles. Innoviz is backed by top-tier strategic partners and investors, including SoftBank Ventures Asia, Samsung, Magna International, Aptiv, Magma Venture Partners, and others. For more information, visit www.innoviz.tech

