Innovative Technologies Promote Greater Health And Safety Assurance

EGG HARBOR TWP., N.J., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A demonstration of visionary technology designed to reduce the health risks of airline passengers and increase the safety of air travel during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond is taking place in New Jersey, March 30-31, 2021.

Israel Aerospace Industries North America (IAI) is showcasing its new equipment at Atlantic City International Airport, a designated Smart Airport Testbed that encourages aviation-related research and development.

IAI will present its " Grenada" disinfection technology based on ultraviolet light to disinfect equipment and surfaces and "Tamar," a physiological monitoring system that rapidly measures a person's respiratory rate, heart rate and body temperature from a safe and unobtrusive distance of 6 feet.

Governor Murphy's office opened the door to attract technology and research opportunities to New Jersey through the New Jersey-Israel Commission and its Executive Director, Andrew Gross. Gross in turn introduced IAI to the Atlantic County Economic Alliance (ACEA) following the Choose New Jersey business delegation to Israel in 2020.

"I am extremely proud to see IAI taking advantage of Atlantic County's outstanding aerospace assets, including the Federal Aviation Administration, the Atlantic City International Airport and the National Aviation Research and Technology Park that anchor the New Jersey Aviation Innovation Hub," said Gross.

The ACEA has targeted aviation and aeronautics as one of several industries that can help bring new jobs to the area. The National Research and Technology Park has already attracted 300 new positions.

"We are grateful for the opportunity to partner with IAI to highlight the benefits of locating in the Aviation Innovation Hub with proximity to the FAA labs, research, testing and development," stated ACEA President Lauren H. Moore, Jr.

IAI considered other locations, including Mississippi and Indiana, before choosing New Jersey for its demonstrations.

"We were impressed with the commitment of state officials who operate the airport as well as the enthusiasm and support of the ACEA to help facilitate this effort," said Ted Bowlds, CEO of IAI, North America.

"This is a wonderful example of a successful government and industry collaboration that promotes the type of positive business climate we are eager to foster in Atlantic County," stated Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson. "We welcome IAI to Atlantic County and look forward to showing other companies the benefits of doing business here."

