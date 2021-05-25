Innovative MedTech Subsidiary SarahCare Welcomes Monique M. Pizzute As Director Of Franchise Support

BLUE ISLAND, Ill., May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovative MedTech, Inc. (the "Company") (OTC: IMTH), a provider of health and wellness services, announced today the appointment of Monique M. Pizzute as the Director of Franchise Support for the Company's subsidiary, SarahCare Adult Day Services.

In this newly created position, Ms. Pizzute will serve as the first line of communications for franchise owners, track sales and census for each franchise owner to ensure mutually established goals are met and assist new franchise owners with the process of opening and developing new SarahCare locations worldwide. In addition, she will be overseeing the development and launch of new programs and ensuring that SarahCare franchises are in compliance with changes in state regulations for such facilities. Ms. Pizzute will report directly to SarahCare president, Dr. Merle Griff.

"Monique fills an important role as SarahCare continues along its rapid growth path. It is essential that we have a single liaison to coordinate with all of our franchisees in order to ensure regulatory compliance and adherence to our overall corporate policies. We are excited to welcome Monique as she will provide skills to help propel SarahCare to an expanded level of business operations," said Dr. Griff. "The senior adult day services industry is rapidly growing as the U.S. is expected to need 2.3 million new healthcare workers to care for the aging population by 2025. At least 10,000 baby boomers (those born between 1946 and 1964) will turn 65 every day until 2029, and this population is on track to outnumber children by 2035, according to the Census Bureau. As a result, a need remains to ensure that these adults are well cared for and SarahCare does a superior job offering these services in respectful and supportive environments. Additionally, generating the opportunity for entrepreneurs to realize their dream of a viable and well-supported business through our franchise opportunities." Source: https://www.franchisedirect.com/information/home-and-senior-care-franchise-industry-report.

Ms. Pizzute joins the corporate office of SarahCare after having served as an executive director at its Stow, OH. location. Previously she served as executive director of Brookdale Senior Living center in Richmond Heights, OH. Prior to that she served as an administrator for multiple adult care and nursing homes throughout Ohio since 2004. She holds a Master of Business Administration and a Bachelor of Science degree in Gerontology and Long Term Care Administration, both from Kent State University in Ohio.

"Having experienced the SarahCare operations over the past 21 months, I am aware of the challenges that franchisees face and the support they need from corporate headquarters. I look forward to becoming part of the SarahCare management team and leveraging my experience to maximize both the franchisee support services and excellent client experience we provide at SarahCare," added Ms. Pizzute.

About SarahCareThe Company operates 27 unique locations in the United States and internationally in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia with approximately 8000 visitors across all locations annually. SarahCare offers seniors daytime care and activities ranging from exercise and medical needs on a daily basis to nursing care and salon services. Those who visit benefit from these services that include specialized dietary menus and engaging social activities allowing them to continue to lead active and enriched lives.

About Innovative MedTech, Inc. Innovative MedTech, Inc. is based in Blue Island, IL. The Company is a provider of health and wellness services, including SarahCare, an adult day care center provider. For more information, please visit: https://innovativemedtechinc.com and https://sarahcare.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Michael Friedman708-925-9424 ir@innovativemedtechinc.com