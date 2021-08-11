Innovative Education And Outreach: K-12 Robotics Center | University Of Nevada, Reno

With support from Tesla and EDAWN, a new and unique University facility for robotics-based education and competition teams will strengthen the path to degrees and careers

RENO, Nev., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A vision to create a unique space that encourages young people's interest in robotics, computer science, engineering and automation - and create a pathway to degrees and careers - is now reality in downtown Reno. Development of the new K-12 Robotics Center | University of Nevada, Reno was supported by Tesla and the Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada (EDAWN).

K-12 robotics competitions spark students' interest and development in these critical fields of study, and competition teams need specialized equipment and large, open areas as they design, build and test their creations. The K-12 Robotics Center provides the necessary tools and space.

"It is a place where kids and parents, coaches, teachers and University faculty all come together," said Mridul Gautam, the University's vice president for research and innovation and professor of mechanical engineering. "The kids will learn to design and build, and they'll see the opportunities and the support for their future success."

"We need our students - at all levels of our educational systems and from all backgrounds - to see and understand the opportunities ahead," said University President Brian Sandoval.

The K-12 Robotics Center is in the Southside Studio, an historic school building across the street from the University's Innevation Center.

Gautam sees the Southside Studio, and the K-12 Robotics Center within it, as expanding the Innevation Center's impact and energy, as well as the University's footprint. The Southside Studio building also helps meet the demand for work-space available to early-stage entrepreneurial companies engaged with the Innevation Center.

Recently completed remodeling of the Southside Studio addressed ADA accessibility and added a competition practice area and new Woodshop that complements the Innevation Center's Makerspace.

More information about the K-12 Robotics Center is available at unr.edu/innevation/k12-robotics-center.

