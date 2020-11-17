Innovative-e And Bravo Consulting Group Join Together To Deliver Project & Work Management And Business Security Solutions To Private And Public Sector Customers

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative-e and their strategic partner, Bravo Consulting Group, unveiled a joint capabilities statement highlighting the strengths that each company brings their customers in both the public and private sectors. This partnership enables customers of both companies to enhance work management freedom securely, while increasing enterprise visibility, agility, and control.

Innovative-e, a Microsoft Gold partner, has partnered with Bravo for several years. Innovative-e offers software and service solutions leveraging Microsoft work, project management, and development tools, while Bravo's areas of expertise are security and compliance proficiency within the Microsoft platform.

"Our partnership allows our customers to access 30+ years of experience in delivering Microsoft solutions and securing sensitive data," says Gino Degregori, CEO of Bravo Consulting Group. The partnership allows Innovative-e and Bravo to be Microsoft experts for a full spectrum of cloud solutions and security for customers.

Bravo has 13 years of experience securing data at the highest level with the federal government and intelligence community. Leveraging their expertise in Microsoft security and compliance, Bravo streamlines and strengthens their customers' cybersecurity, enabling customers to focus on growth.

Bravo offers workshops, professional services, and managed services focused on securing and maintaining clients' on-premise, hybrid and cloud infrastructure.

Bravo helps its customers transform meaningless data into real intelligence through their advanced analytics services, providing context that enables stakeholders to make informed decisions and be proactive in maintaining system integrity.

Innovative-e helps organizations increase productivity and collaboration and deliver transparency and actionable business intelligence that facilitates a greater degree of overall agility and responsiveness.

Innovative-e leverages best-in-class project and work management software and two decades+ of experience to empower individuals and organizations to work smarter with the people, processes and technologies they are most comfortable using. Innovative-e seeks to meet its customers where they are and to provide solutions tailored to each organization's actual business needs.

"I've known Gino Degregori for over 10 years," says Mike Taylor, CEO of Innovative-e. "Gino and his team are among the best in the business. Combining Bravo's Microsoft platform and security capabilities with Innovative-e's software integration, development, and support has proven valuable to customers in commercial and government markets. Together we represent a unique 'one-stop-shop' for customer needs including many Microsoft products like Azure AD, Windows Defender ATP, Microsoft 365, SharePoint, Azure DevOps, Project, and Power Platform."

Together, the companies provide customers with secure, compliant work and project management solutions within the Microsoft ecosystem, facilitating a comprehensively better work experience for customers, giving them access to best-in-class business applications, business processes and collaboration environments with secure and intelligent information management solutions and enterprise applications.

"The solutions we provide are no longer just about productivity, but how we can continue to treat cybersecurity as a business decision," says Degregori. "This partnership gives us the unique ability to reduce barriers to productivity without compromising security. We make security seamless so users won't even realize they're being protected across all their devices. Our combined knowledge allows us to reduce complexity and streamline processes to generate deeper insights that our clients can use to make more informed business decisions."

This announcement follows Innovative-e being named the winner of the 2020 Microsoft US Partner Award in the Modern Workplace - Project and Portfolio Management category. Innovative-e has also been recognized by industry analysts such as Forrester and was a finalist for the 2019 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award.

Contact:

pamela.melville@innovative-e.com

Related Images

image1.png

Related Links

Bravo Consulting Group website

Innovative-e website

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/innovative-e-and-bravo-consulting-group-join-together-to-deliver-project--work-management-and-business-security-solutions-to-private-and-public-sector-customers-301175292.html

SOURCE Innovative-e, Inc.